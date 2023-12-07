Air Operating Concept (AirOpC)
The RAF’s contribution to national defence and its evolution to succeed in a more contested and volatile world.
Documents
Details
The Air Operating Concept (AirOpC) explains the RAF’s evolution to face the challenges of the future operating environment and its core role of controlling the air.
The RAF will succeed using decision superiority to create integrated effects, using an agile, integrated and resilient force to deter, defend and defeat.
It provides the impetus for follow-on activities across defence to achieve its evolution.