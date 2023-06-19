Agency and Agility: Incentivising people in a new era - a review of UK Armed Forces incentivisation

An independent review of the offer for our service personnel, it examines ways to attract and retain new and next generations to the Armed Forces to 2035 and beyond. It was commissioned by the Secretary of State for Defence.

The 2021 Integrated Review identified a changing world and a changing security environment. It also endorsed an ‘Integrated Operating Concept’ for our Armed Forces so they could continue to defend the nation against new and emerging threats. The Armed Forces require a different size, shape, skills mix and approach for this purpose. The current offer has evolved in a piecemeal way over time and is complex, rigid, and predominantly a ‘one size fits all’ approach. This will be revised and updated to ensure the offer is forward-looking and fit for purpose.​

The report’s 67 evidence-based recommendations are the results of a comprehensive consultative review. Defence will establish a holistic reward and incentivisation strategy to attract and retain skills, maximise operational effectiveness and provide a modern, flexible and people-centric system fit for the future which is shaped around emerging generations’ needs.