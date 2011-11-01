  1. Home
Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme (AFBSS)

Ministry of Defence
Armed Forces Covenant and Support services for veterans and their families
1 November 2011
28 February 2017, see all updates

Application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children.

Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme

PDF, 37.6KB

Annex A: scholarship rates 2016 to 2017

PDF, 16.1KB, 1 page

Annex B: application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children

Ref: AFBSS form 1 MS Word Document, 643KB

Defence instruction and notice on the ‘Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme’. Scholarship rates and AFBSS form 1 application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children.

Published: 1 November 2011

Updated: 28 February 2017

  1. Added updated AFBSS form 1
  2. Updated scheme document and Annex B.
  3. Updated guidance and form for academic year 2016/17.
  4. Updated 'Annex B: application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children'
  5. New versions of documents added
  6. First published.

