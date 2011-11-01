Form
Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme (AFBSS)
- Ministry of Defence
- Armed Forces Covenant and Support services for veterans and their families
- 1 November 2011
- 28 February 2017, see all updates
Application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children.
Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme
PDF, 37.6KB
Annex A: scholarship rates 2016 to 2017
PDF, 16.1KB, 1 page
Annex B: application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children
Ref: AFBSS form 1 MS Word Document, 643KB
Defence instruction and notice on the ‘Armed Forces Bereavement Scholarship Scheme’. Scholarship rates and AFBSS form 1 application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children.
Published: 1 November 2011
Updated: 28 February 2017
- Added updated AFBSS form 1
- Updated scheme document and Annex B.
- Updated guidance and form for academic year 2016/17.
- Updated 'Annex B: application for further education and university scholarship for bereaved service children'
- New versions of documents added
- First published.