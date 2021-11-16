Correspondence

Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations - 2021 to 2022

A letter on routine annual social care funding to local authorities for the financial year 2021 to 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 November 2021

Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations for 2021 to 2022

This letter is for information only.

It shows how much the Department of Health and Social Care has allocated to each local authority for each of these grants:

  • Local Reform and Community Voices
  • Social Care in Prisons
  • War Pensions Disregard

It gives more details of each grant and some elements of the Better Care Fund.

