Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations - 2021 to 2022
A letter on routine annual social care funding to local authorities for the financial year 2021 to 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This letter is for information only.
It shows how much the Department of Health and Social Care has allocated to each local authority for each of these grants:
- Local Reform and Community Voices
- Social Care in Prisons
- War Pensions Disregard
It gives more details of each grant and some elements of the Better Care Fund.
Published 16 November 2021