Adult Online Hate, Harassment and Abuse: A rapid evidence assessment

The Adult Online Hate, Harassment and Abuse Rapid Evidence Assessment was produced by Professor Sonia Livingstone (LSE) and Professor Julia Davidson (University of East London), as part of the UK Council for Internet Safety (UKCIS) Evidence Working Group.

The review synthesises existing evidence on online harassment (including cyberbullying and trolling), revenge pornography and image-based abuse, and hate crime. It highlights patterns of abuse based on age, sexual orientation, race and religion.

A review of evidence of child online harms was published by UKCCIS (UK Council for Child Internet Safety), the predecessor organisation of UKCIS, in 2017.