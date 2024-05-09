Addressing health inequalities across allied health professional (AHP) services: a guide for AHP system leaders

This guide has been developed for allied health professional ( AHP ) system leaders working across regions, integrated care systems ( ICSs ), local authorities and provider organisations. The guide focuses on what AHP leaders need to know, and what actions they can take at a system level to address health inequalities. The guide emphasises using a population health approach and leading change at scale, focusing on the breadth of AHP services rather than individual services or professional groups.

AHP leaders can use the guide as a practical tool to:

create an environment where addressing health inequalities is routinely incorporated into all aspects of service delivery

move from a reliance on individual actions and behaviours, to a collective effort

This guide complements the King’s Fund document, My role in tackling health inequalities: a framework for allied health professionals, by building on the leadership and systems aspects of the framework. While the King’s Fund report touches on systems leadership, this guide provides more detail and practical examples of what AHP system leaders can do.

There are 2 sections to this guide: