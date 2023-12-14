Guidance

Additional functions of the national medical examiner: draft regulations

Set out the functions to be carried out by the national medical examiner, in addition to those set out in section 21 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

Department of Health and Social Care
14 December 2023

Applies to England and Wales

The National Medical Examiner (Additional Functions) Regulations 2024 (draft)

PDF, 197 KB, 3 pages

The draft regulations set out the additional functions of the national medical examiner. These are to:

  • provide advice to the Secretary of State, the Chief Coroner and Welsh ministers
  • provide guidance to NHS bodies
  • publish performance standards for medical examiners
  • provide reports to Secretary of State and Welsh ministers

The draft regulations may be amended before coming into force in April 2024.

