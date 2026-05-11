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Research and analysis

Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships Overseas Pilot Evaluation

Evaluation of the Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships (LTR(E)) Overseas Pilot.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
11 May 2026

Documents

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Evaluation Summary

PDF, 629 KB, 44 pages

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Evaluation Report

PDF, 1.15 MB, 90 pages

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Implementation interviews research report

HTML

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Chain of Command focus groups research report

HTML

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Service personnel interviews research report

HTML

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Service personnel survey

HTML

Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Survey reference tables

ODS, 30.7 KB

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Overseas LTRE Pilot Evaluation: Management Information

ODS, 10.3 KB

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Details

In January 2024, the Ministry of Defence launched the ‘Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships (LTR(E)) Overseas Pilot’. The pilot allows Service personnel in LTR(E) at selected overseas bases to be accompanied by their long-term partner and receive a bespoke allowance package.

A one-year evaluation of the pilot was commissioned by the MOD. The pilot evaluation was informed by research activities undertaken throughout the first year of implementation up to May 2025.

This publication contains the findings from the evaluation and research activities informing the evaluation. A process, impact and value for money evaluation were undertaken.

Updates to this page

Published 11 May 2026

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