Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships Overseas Pilot Evaluation
Evaluation of the Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships (LTR(E)) Overseas Pilot.
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In January 2024, the Ministry of Defence launched the ‘Accompanied Established Long-Term Relationships (LTR(E)) Overseas Pilot’. The pilot allows Service personnel in LTR(E) at selected overseas bases to be accompanied by their long-term partner and receive a bespoke allowance package.
A one-year evaluation of the pilot was commissioned by the MOD. The pilot evaluation was informed by research activities undertaken throughout the first year of implementation up to May 2025.
This publication contains the findings from the evaluation and research activities informing the evaluation. A process, impact and value for money evaluation were undertaken.