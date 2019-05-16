Policy paper
25 Year Environment Plan: progress reports
Setting out the progress we've made in improving the environment through our 25 Year Environment Plan and indicator framework.
Documents
Details
This progress report sets out the progress made since we published our 25 Year Environment Plan in January 2018.
This progress report should be read alongside the indicators framework which was published on 16 May 2019.
Published 16 May 2019
Last updated 21 May 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 21 May 2019 + show all updates
- Corrected an error in the January 2018 to March 2019 report on page 51- chapter 7.2: "The UK is already ahead of the Montreal Protocol requirements, having started to phase down hydrofluorocarbons since 2016 and most recently cutting hydrofluorocarbons usage by 37% since 2018, against a baseline period of 2015 – 2017." The 37% cut was made against a baseline period of 2009 to 2012.
- First published.