2022/2023 Annual statement on research integrity
An annual statement on compliance with the Concordat to Support Research Integrity from researchers and funders within the Ministry of Defence.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence has committed to uphold the core principles of the Concordat to Support Research Integrity. These principles are honesty, rigour, transparency and open communication, accountability, and, care and respect.
To demonstrate the implementation of these principles, the Ministry of Defence will deliver an annual statement to help hold the department to account. This will include reporting on activity which promotes research integrity, enables effective disclosure of misconduct, and tracks the progress of the department in line with the core principles. This annual statement will be supported by the work of the research champions to reflect the research conducted and commissioned across Defence.