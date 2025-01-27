Guidance

10 things to know about veterans and their families

10 introductory facts and key points about the veteran community to help you better understand veterans and their families.

From:
Office for Veterans' Affairs and Ministry of Defence
Published
27 January 2025

Documents

10 things to know about veterans and their families

HTML

10 things to know about veterans and their families: poster (PDF)

PDF, 267 KB, 1 page

10 things to know about veterans and their families: desk aid

HTML

10 things to know about veterans and their families: desk aid (PDF)

PDF, 268 KB, 2 pages

Details

The guidance is designed to help you better understand veterans and their families who might interact with your policies or services, be a customer or require support and advice.

Understanding more about this community will allow you to design, adapt and evolve your work to make sure it is accessible and effective.

The desk aid contains 10 introductory facts and key points about the veteran community.

We hope you find it a helpful introduction and a source for finding out further relevant information to support your work.

Ten Things to Know About Veterans

Updates to this page

Published 27 January 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page