Your chance to find out more about road improvements in the North East

Drivers, residents, businesses – and even runners at the Great North Run – are being urged to find out more about what is planned to improve journeys on motorways and major roads in the North East.

Highways England will be out and about in Gateshead and South Shields next month letting people know how its multi million pound programme will improve safety and create better journeys for people travelling around the region.

The company is using an exhibition van, to give drivers and local residents the chance to speak to staff from different sections of the business, in one place at the same time.

Highways England’s regional director Rich Marshall said:

This is a fantastic opportunity for people to come and speak to us to find out more about how much we are improving journeys in the North East area and also to raise any questions they might have. We will have people working on long term projects, teams who focus on maintenance and traffic officers who patrol our network. Using this exhibition van allows us to take our plans on the road and talk to the people that are directly affected by our work. If you can’t attend one of the events then there will be a chance to take part in a twitter question and answer session on the Friday using the hashtag #askHE.

The Highways England team will be outside the green mall at the intu Metrocentre, Gatehead NE11 9YA on Friday 7 September between 11.30am and 6.30pm.

On Saturday 8 September they will be attending the Pasta Party, Mill Road car park, Gateshead, NE8 5JB between 9.30am and 5.30pm

And on Sunday 9 September they will be at the finish line of the Great North Run at South Shields between 8.30am and 4pm

People can learn more about the events, and give us their feedback, on our events page.

Major projects planned in the North East

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer