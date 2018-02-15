Wrexham murderer to spend longer behind bars

A man who went on a violent spree which resulted in the death of an elderly man will spend more time in prison. Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP thought Jordan Davidson’s original sentence was too low and referred it to the Court of Appeal.

After committing 2 burglaries, Davidson, 26, who was already on police bail for a knife offence, attempted to rob staff at a hair salon, threatening them with a machete. He then went to the home of 67 year old Nicholas Churton and attacked and killed him with the machete and a hammer.

The following day he committed a robbery against another elderly man, again while armed with a machete, and an aggravated burglary at a dwelling, also while carrying the same weapon.

A few days later Davidson committed a further offence of robbery against a 53 year old man whom he struck on the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull. Davidson was arrested on 29 March last year, and while detained he attacked the arresting officer with a hammer. He also assaulted another police officer with his fists during his interview, and while on remand he slashed a prison officer’s neck with a makeshift knife.

Davidson was convicted of 14 offences, including murder, aggravated burglary and robbery and sentenced to 23 years and 4 months in prison in December at Mold Crown Court. The Court of Appeal has quashed his original sentence and increased it to 30 years minimum term.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: