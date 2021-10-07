Wreath-layings mark 20th anniversary of UK operations in Afghanistan

The wreaths were laid in two symbolic ceremonies at the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and at the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial in London.

Service personnel who served in Afghanistan and wear the Afghanistan Operational Service Medal attended the ceremonies to pay respect to their fallen comrades. Over 20 years, 150,000 Armed Forces personnel served on operations in Afghanistan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Today we remember the sacrifice and courage of the 457 service personnel who lost their lives during the 20 years of UK operations in Afghanistan. We remember their bravery in conflict and their dedication to the cause of peace and democracy. Their selfless sacrifice transformed Afghanistan and showed the UK’s solemn commitment to standing with our NATO allies.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, who laid a wreath at the Bastion Memorial today, said:

Having served on two tours of Afghanistan myself, I was proud to lay a wreath at the Bastion Memorial in memory of those who tragically did not return home. Our Armed Forces overcame unimaginable challenges in support of the people of Afghanistan and to defend the UK and its allies. We must continue to honour the legacy of the generations of service personnel who served in Afghanistan.

During the military withdrawal this summer, the UK Armed Forces continued to support the people of Afghanistan, successfully airlifting 15,000 vulnerable people out of Kabul, and welcoming them to the UK with medical support, education, training, and housing.