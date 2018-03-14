Are you a Community Interest Company (CIC) or do you file on behalf of one?

Would you like to help shape the development of a new service to allow CICs to file their annual report and accounts online?

We are looking for CICS located in Cardiff, Newport and Bristol (initially) to participate in user research either at Companies House, Cardiff or at their own place of business.

If you are interested in taking part please email surveys@companieshouse.gov.uk; with your details and the type of research you would be interested in taking part in.