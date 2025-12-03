Work starts on the future of naval support in boost to British jobs

Steel cutting ceremony at Appledore site marks start of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) build programme for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

RFA Resurgent was named at the ceremony by Commodore RFA, Cmdre Sam Shattock.

Follows £115 million direct investment into four UK shipyards, including Harland & Wolff Belfast, creating 1,200 skilled jobs and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.

Construction of a new modern support ship for the Royal Navy has begun today, following a steel cutting ceremony in Devon – boosting jobs, skills and growth.

The ship, which has today been named RFA Resurgent, will strengthen the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) by providing next-generation support for the Royal Navy and its construction.

This latest delivery of a Strategic Defence Review commitment will help ensure that the Royal Navy is ready to operate anywhere in the world by delivering crucial support, including restocking food stores and munitions and embarking specialist crews when needed.

The Fleet Solid Support programme shows how defence is an engine for growth, with £115 million invested across four shipyards - creating 1,200 skilled jobs, as well as recruiting 222 apprentices.

This follows the Government’s decisive action last year to step in and help secure the future of all four Harland & Wolff shipyards in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Devon – protecting skilled jobs at historic shipyards across the UK. And, for the first time in more than a decade, all four of the shipyards are at work, delivering defence capability.

The North Devon shipyard will construct the bow sections of the ships, with Appledore now employing 200 people. Twenty new apprentices were recruited this year in partnership with Petroc College.

Construction of ship modules will take place at Navantia’s Appledore yard, while final assembly, integration and trials of the ships will take place at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

This is a significant moment as we begin the build of the RFA’s newest ship that will keep our Royal Navy ready to fight and able to deter future threats. By backing British shipbuilding, we are creating more than 1,200 skilled jobs in Devon, Belfast and beyond. This shows defence is as an engine for growth, boosting communities across the UK. In a new era of threat, we are investing more of a rising defence budget in new platforms and technologies.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, initiated the steel cut which marks the start of the Fleet Solid Support build programme.

The name of the ship - RFA Resurgent – was announced at the event by the Commodore of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary , Commodore Sam Shattock, with delivery expected in 2031.

When complete, the ship – which is more than twice the length of a regulation football field – will provide munitions, spares, food and other essential stores to naval vessels at sea. This new capability will ensure the Royal Navy can remain deployed for extended periods without returning to port, supporting carrier-led operations globally and boosting the UK’s warfighting readiness.

Donato Martínez, CEO of Navantia UK said:

Across our yards, we have worked tirelessly to mark today’s milestone. It is a proud day for the whole team, whose commitment has brought us to this point. The FSS programme continues to deliver on two fronts: critical capability for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, and long-term sovereign industrial capacity for the UK through investment in infrastructure, technology and skills. Today’s steel cut is the evidence of what we have been saying all along. When we make a commitment to deliver, we do so.

Commodore Sam Shattock, Commodore RFA, said:

The ship is innovative, meets the latest environmental protection standards and is designed from the bottom up to deliver maritime sustainment as efficiently as possible. The construction will provide impetus to the UK ship building industry, supporting jobs and local economies at the various construction and assembly locations in the UK. I’m excited to watch this ship join the RFA flotilla and demonstrate its capabilities in due course. A true warfighting enabler for the Royal Navy of tomorrow.

The programme is managed by Defence Equipment & Support in partnership with Navantia UK and supports the government’s Plan for Change by delivering economic security and growth across the UK.

