WO1 Glenn Haughton OBE has been appointed as the first Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chiefs of Staff Committee (SEAC)

The Senior Enlisted Advisor post is a welcome addition to the senior Defence team and will bring the perspective of the Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Junior Ranks in to strategic level decision and policy making. This core group is at the heart of our military capability as they conduct operations, working with other militaries, training, sustaining and enabling the Armed Forces.

The Senior Enlisted Advisor will work collaboratively with the senior Warrant Officer and Sergeant Major positions in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force to improve the understanding of issues, with a primary focus on monitoring the value of the cumulative ‘Offer’, professional development opportunities, pay, advancement opportunities, quality of life, mental health, veterans, families, culture and standards, and the general institutional health of the Armed Forces.

The role will be an asset in High Level International Engagement, building relationships across the international Senior Enlisted Advisor network. The appointment is for three years and the role reports directly to the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and will operate in support of Ministers and the Chief of Defence Personnel as appropriate.

The MOD selection panel interviewed a strong field of candidates nominated by their respective Service for this tri-Service position, before selecting Sergeant Major Haughton for the role. Having joined the British Army in 1988, Sergeant Major Haughton has served in the Armed Forces for over 30 years. He assumes the role following three and a half years as the inaugural Army Sergeant Major.

The early period of his career was spent in the Armoured and Light Infantry roles, including a spell of Public Duties in London, and has deep operational experience from multiple tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan. He has significant experience of the training environment, instructing at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as a Colour Sergeant Instructor, Company Sergeant Major and as the Academy Sergeant Major.

He holds a First Class Masters Degree in Business Administration from Northampton University and is a well-regarded speaker on leadership and soldiering. He was a proud recipient of an OBE on the 2018 New Years Honours List. He is passionate about the importance of fitness and well-being in the military, supports Rugby Union and has an insatiable thirst for adding to his educational qualifications.

Mr Gavin Williamson, The Secretary of State for Defence said:

I welcome the Chiefs of Staff initiative to create this role as it will represent the vital views of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and airwomen in our decision-making. I will especially value harnessing their perspectives to inform the people strategy. I look forward to working with Sergeant Major Haughton who I know will ensure we keep our brave and committed people at the heart of everything we do.

General Sir Nick Carter, The Chief of the Defence Staff said:

I’m delighted to welcome Sergeant Major Haughton to the role of Senior Enlisted Advisor to the COS Committee. I view the role as a key two-way communicator with our Servicemen and women across all three Services. The representation of their views will help to shape future policy in areas that will impact upon them and will help keep us informed as to the institutional health of our military.

Sergeant Major Haughton assumed the appointment on 1 November 2018 as he accompanied the Secretary of State and Chief of the Defence Staff on a visit to Exercise SAIF SAREEA 3.