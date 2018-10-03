News story
Who will be the rising star of 2018?
Voting has now opened to crown the first National Apprenticeship Awards ‘rising star’ of the year at the national ceremony being held later this year in London.
The new rising star category showcases apprentices who have made impressive progress in their career to date, demonstrating the potential, through their apprenticeship, to take a career path to the very top of their chosen profession.
During September the awards judging panels chose nine regional winners, who are now going head to head to be crowned the national winner. All finalists were nominated by their employer and some of their achievements include these individuals having a positive impact on many tangible business measures including profit, guest satisfaction and running campaigns. Other reasons for being nominated include apprentices exceeding employer’s expectations and adding value by acquiring new skills and qualifications and also volunteering to upskill new apprentices by sharing their own experiences, to give them the best possible start to their apprenticeship.
The nine national rising star finalists are:
West Midlands
Sam Brown, Hidden Economy Compliance officer from HM Revenues and Customs
North West
Joseph Buck, Duty Manager from Mitchells and Butlers
East of England
Aleksandra Burzec, Support Coordinator from Home Group
South West
Henry Crosby, Plumbing & Heating Engineer from S W & L
North East
Jenny Jones, Software Developer Apprentice from HM Revenues and Customs
London
Thomas Mynott, Associate Developer from Transport for London
East Midlands
Shivram Radia, Senior Surveyor from Edward Cooper Young Chartered Surveyors
Yorkshire and the Humber
Hannah Turner, Internship and Junior Development Programme Lead from Home Office Digital, Data and Technology
South East
Aimee Wilkinson, Assistant Project Manager from BAE Systems
Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships, ESFA said:
The National Apprenticeship Awards recognise excellence in businesses that grow their own talent with apprenticeships, and apprentices who have made, and keep making, a significant contribution to their workplaces. All of the rising star national finalists are testament to the brilliance of apprentices and the opportunity apprenticeships bring to the lives of individuals.
These nine national finalists represent success across our regions and are all outstanding individuals. I am sure that for each of them, their futures are bright and further success in their career beckons.
Please do vote; we need the apprenticeship community to get behind these 9 outstanding apprentices to ensure they get the recognition they deserve.
Find out more about each of the apprentices by watching this short film.
Voting couldn’t be easier. Opening today, 3 October at 10am and closing at 5pm on 17 October, vote for your rising star of 2018.
Last updated 3 October 2018