Who will be crowned the rising star of 2018?

Anticipation is growing ahead of this year’s national ceremony, with over 7,000 votes cast for the winner of the new Lloyds Banking Group sponsored ‘rising star’ category in the National Apprenticeship Awards 2018.

Voting closed on 17 October and for now, the 9 regional ‘rising star’ winners will have to wait until November to find out who will be crowned the national winner at the national ceremony in London. The award will be presented alongside 8 other National Apprenticeship Awards 2018 category winners and highly commended employers, apprentices and individuals.

The National Apprenticeship Awards, now in their 15th year, showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships, whilst celebrating outstanding apprentices, employers and individuals who go above and beyond to champion apprenticeships across England. In addition to the new for 2018 ‘rising star’ category, another new category, the PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence, will also be presented.

And with national judging now having taken place, a full list of national finalists in each category can be announced:

Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the year national finalists:

Shivam Radia, East Midlands

Aleksandra Burzec, East of England

Thomas Mynott, London

Jenny Jones, North East

Joseph Buck, North West

Aimee Wilkinson, South East

Henry Crosby, South West

Sam Brown, West Midlands

Hannah Turner, Yorkshire and the Humber

The British Army Award for Intermediate apprentice of the year national finalists:

Amelia Wayne, East Midlands

Chloe Ludkin, East of England

Danielle Lebby, London

Niall Bennison, North East

Leigh Carter, North West

Natalie Annalls, South East

Vikas Khan, South West

Bethany Geddes, West Midlands

Muhammad Uddin, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Rolls Royce Award for Advanced apprentice of the year national finalists:

Elliott Walker, East Midlands

Jade Smith, East of England

Jessica Eley, London

Alexandra Turner-Davis, North East

Lucas Benson, North West

Muhammad Khan, South East

Michael Baller, South West

Daniel Millington, West Midlands

Matthew Shillings, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for higher or degree apprentice of the year national finalists:

Kathryn Monkcom, East Midlands

Georgia Cresswell, East of England

Kate Self, London

Joe Powell, North East

Jordan Coulton, North West

Alisha Fordham, South East

Luke Hiller, South West

Michelle Blackwell, West Midlands

Oliver Marsh, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the year national finalists:

Mark Lawson, East Midlands

Jordan Nicholas, London

David Thompson, North East

Natalie White, North West

Darren Ellis, South East

Gary Shaw, South West

Susan Gough, West Midlands

The BAE Systems Award for SME Employer of the year (for organisations with 1 to 249 employees) national finalists:

Edward Cooper Young Chartered Surveyors (ECY)

Stainless Metalcraft (Chatteris) Ltd

Troup Bywaters + Anders

Lotte Chemical UK Ltd

Aptus Utilities Ltd

Invotra

GoSkydive

Furrows Group

North York Moors National Park Authority

The Royal Navy Award for Large Employer of the year (for organisations with 250 to 4,999 employees) national finalists:

Uniper

Bespak Europe Ltd

Channel 4 Television

Hays Travel

WEC Group Limited

MBDA

United Kingdom Hydrographic Office

KMF Precision Sheet Metal Limited

Syngenta

The Centrica Award for Macro Employer of the year (5,000+ employees) national finalists:

Santander UK

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Engie

Lookers plc

Rochdale Council

Caring Homes Group

BAE Systems plc

Marston’s PLC

Lloyds Banking Group

The PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence national finalists:

Santander UK

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Rochdale Council

WSP

Northumberland County Council

Caring Homes Group

BAE Systems plc

KMF Precision Sheet Metal Limited

Lloyds Banking Group

Anne Milton, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

Well done and huge congratulations to all the national finalists! And what a range of sectors you represent - and at all levels. I’ve met apprentices and employers up and down the country, and one thing they all share is passion for apprenticeships and the opportunities they create to change lives. To make sure as many people as possible are aware of apprenticeships and the change they can bring, we need people like you. You should be very proud of your achievement! I wish them all the best of luck for the award ceremony on 28 November.

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships, Education and Skills Funding Agency concluded:

It is fascinating to see so many apprentices, individuals and employers from such an array of sectors make it through to the final stage of the National Apprenticeship Awards 2018. The new categories have refreshed the awards and it’s been exciting to go out with a public vote to help select the Rising Star category winner; and also great to see new employers entering the awards and being recognised for their diverse approaches in the recruitment of apprentices. I want to personally congratulate all finalists for making it through to the national stage and by getting this far it really does show the depth and strength of apprenticeships in England at this time.

