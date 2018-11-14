We're urging ex-forces personnel to join our ranks

We’ve been given a prestigious award by the Ministry of Defence for our continued commitment to inspiring and supporting both veterans and reservists. The award is given to employers who support defence and inspire others to do the same.

It was presented to company representatives Royal Naval Reservist Lieutenant Commander Robert Jaffier, now an asset and resource manager, and Ron Calderwood-Duncan, Head of Engagement and Culture Change.

Robert, who nominated the company, said:

I am delighted that the hard work carried out by Highways England to recognise the achievements and skills of ex-military personnel has been recognised. In practical terms, Highways England appeared a good fit for me to be able to continue my civilian career while pursuing my personal development as a reservist. The main challenge was settling back down to civilian life from my time out on operations and become reacquainted with the culture of the business that had evolved while I was away. So, it’s great that my workplace offers successful applicants a buddy who is someone who has experienced making the transition from military life to working for Highways England. I am delighted to offer my support as a buddy for new recruits, and I urge anyone from the forces looking for a career change to consider Highways England.

The Ministry of Defence makes awards under its Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. Employers have to show their values are aligned with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Since signing the Armed Forces Covenant in June 2017, we’ve actively been supporting leavers from the Armed Forces reintegrate into civilian careers, and to help operate, maintain and improve motorways and major A roads in England.

We launched an ex-military recruitment programme earlier this year which incorporated an insight day for service leavers to find out more about how it works, and the roles it can offer. It employs and supports both reservists and veterans, with up to 10 days paid special leave for reservists to attend military-related training.

There are many career routes available, from working on major projects or support functions such as HR finance and IT through to hands-on operational roles running the everyday traffic operations.

You can search and apply for jobs at Highways England via our careers webpage.

You can also read the Armed Forces Covenant promise in full.

