Welsh Winners of the 2019 Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service announced

Three organisations in Wales have been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

The number of organisations receiving the award across the country has risen again this year. It is granted to exceptional volunteer groups across the UK who are making a positive impact on the lives of others.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise exceptional service within their communities.

This year’s recipients from Wales are:

Friends of Pontypool Town: Making Pontypool a vibrant, safe and attractive place to live, work and visit, bringing the community back together.

Amgueddfa’r Mor Porthmadog Maritime Museum: Working to preserve and display the ship building and seafaring heritage of the area.

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway: Operating an eight mile steam railway demonstrating how it served its rural Mid-Wales community from Edwardian times.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Independent Committee Chair Sir Martyn Lewis, said:

The record number of nominations for this year’s Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service proves that volunteering at a grassroots level continues to thrive. This year it is a real pleasure to congratulate 281 winners - all with strong reputations for successfully tackling a wide variety of issues and problems in their communities. They are powerful examples of real democracy in action. We know there are thousands more local organisations doing great work, and I would strongly encourage those people who have seen them in action or benefitted from their activities to consider nominating them for QAVS 2020. They are the highest our country can bestow on groups of volunteers.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

These awards highlight the tireless work of volunteers across the UK to serve their communities, and this year’s Welsh cohort play a crucial role in educating people and demonstrate pride in preserving the heritage of their areas. Congratulations to these deserving winners for the positive role they play in three communities across Wales.

Minister for Civil Society and Sport Mims Davies said:

Volunteers make an incredible difference to so many people’s lives and their communities. These prestigious awards recognise the wonderful work being done by many voluntary organisations across the country. I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to all the worthy winners for their continued hard work and dedication.

The recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service are announced every year on 2 June - the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Any volunteer led group comprising two or more people that are making a positive impact on the lives of other people in an exceptional way can be nominated for an award. A group must satisfy the eligibility requirements before the nomination can be processed through to the assessment stages of the award. More details can be found on the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service website.

Nominations for the QAVS 2020 awards close on 13 September 2019.

A full list of the UK winners can be found on the UK Government website