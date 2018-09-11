News story
Welsh Secretary marks Aston Martin’s investment in zero emission vehicle manufacturing at St Athan site
Aston Martin invest £50 million at its new St. Athan facility in Wales
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has today welcomed the announcement that Aston Martin will invest a further £50 million at its new St Athan facility in Wales, which will become its centre for electrification and the home of the Lagonda brand. The investment will create an additional 200 jobs at the site and, in total, the new plant will bring up to 750 high skilled jobs to South Wales.
The announcement comes on the day that the Prime Minister outlines the UK Government’s ‘ambitious mission’ to put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles during her keynote address at the country’s first ever Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Summit in Birmingham.
Marking the announcement from Aston Martin today, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:
This announcement comes as a huge boost to those based at Aston Martin’s new state of the art manufacturing facility in St Athan, and I’m delighted that the skills and talents of a Welsh workforce will be delivering the high quality products that this flagship British brand is renowned for across the world.
The UK Government’s mission is to put the country at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero emission vehicles. The fact that a company with a reputation that spans the continents, is choosing Wales as the centre of excellence for its electrification programme is a ringing endorsement of what our nation has to offer to the automotive sector, and I look forward to seeing the innovation come to life in the months and years ahead.