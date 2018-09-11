Welsh Secretary marks Aston Martin’s investment in zero emission vehicle manufacturing at St Athan site

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has today welcomed the announcement that Aston Martin will invest a further £50 million at its new St Athan facility in Wales, which will become its centre for electrification and the home of the Lagonda brand. The investment will create an additional 200 jobs at the site and, in total, the new plant will bring up to 750 high skilled jobs to South Wales.

The announcement comes on the day that the Prime Minister outlines the UK Government’s ‘ambitious mission’ to put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles during her keynote address at the country’s first ever Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Summit in Birmingham.

Marking the announcement from Aston Martin today, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: