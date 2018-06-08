Welsh Secretary hails outstanding individuals in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

Marking the achievements of the recipients from Wales, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

It is with great delight that I congratulate those who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. These honours acknowledge the incredible achievements of outstanding individuals who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others and inspire those around them. I am proud to see people from all walks of Welsh life being recognised for their achievements and I am grateful for their commitment and dedication to their communities. Congratulations to you all.

Notable names from Wales in the honours list include Chief Constable of North Wales Police Mark Polin and Welsh sports stars Jessica Fishlock and Menna Fitzpatrick.

Congratulating Mark Polin, who received an OBE for services to policing, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said:

During his long and distinguished policing career, Mark Polin has provided excellent leadership and exemplified his very deep commitment to community policing at every turn. He has been a credit to North Wales Police and is held in the highest regard not just by his colleagues, but across the range of partners that the Force works with and the communities that it serves. My sincerest congratulations to him on this very worthy honour.

From becoming the first Welsh player of any gender to make 100 appearances for their country, to league titles and player of the year awards for her clubs in Melbourne and Seattle, the accolades have been coming thick and fast for Jessica over recent years. That roll of honour is bolstered again today as she is named among the Queen’s Birthday Honours recipients. She is a great sportswoman, an enduring role model and an inspiration to all. My warmest congratulations to Jessica – a worthy recipient of this honour.

Congratulating Welsh Winter Paralympics GB multi-medallist, Menna Fitzpatrick, Alun Cairns said: