Welsh Secretary discusses Brexit with EU Expert Panel

Representatives from business, local authorities, agriculture and third sectors in Wales will gather today (Monday 17 September) to discuss their priorities for Brexit as well as their primary concerns. As negotiations progress, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has remained committed to hosting these vital conversations, ensuring that his discussions in Whitehall are informed by the views of each sector of the Welsh economy.

The meeting will build upon previous conversations that have focussed on how former EU powers should be used to help Wales thrive in a post-Brexit world. With the future of Welsh prosperity as the focus, the White Paper on the United Kingdom’s future relationship with the European Union, operational readiness and technical notices are top of the agenda.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: