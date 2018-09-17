News story
Welsh Secretary discusses Brexit with EU Expert Panel
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will convene his Expert Panel to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by Brexit.
Representatives from business, local authorities, agriculture and third sectors in Wales will gather today (Monday 17 September) to discuss their priorities for Brexit as well as their primary concerns. As negotiations progress, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has remained committed to hosting these vital conversations, ensuring that his discussions in Whitehall are informed by the views of each sector of the Welsh economy.
The meeting will build upon previous conversations that have focussed on how former EU powers should be used to help Wales thrive in a post-Brexit world. With the future of Welsh prosperity as the focus, the White Paper on the United Kingdom’s future relationship with the European Union, operational readiness and technical notices are top of the agenda.
Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:
In order to achieve a smooth and orderly Brexit that delivers for Wales it is vital that we continue to have open and honest conversations with the experts about the concerns and opportunities surrounding Brexit in their respective sectors.
There have been a number of significant developments since the Expert Panel last met. The UK Government has published the White Paper on the Withdrawal Agreement, the paper on the UK’s future relationship with the EU and the first two batches of technical notices, advising businesses and citizens on how to proceed in the unlikely event of a no-deal Brexit. With negotiations now reaching a critical stage, it is more important than ever that we engage with these key partners to ensure that every region of the UK and every sector has a voice at the heart of government.
With record breaking employment levels and an economy which is going from strength to strength, it is clear that we are continuing to attract investment in Wales. But to ensure this confidence in our ability is not lost as we prepare to leave the European Union, it is my job to provide certainty to those who drive the Welsh economy.