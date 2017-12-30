Welsh Secretary congratulates Welsh recipients of New Year's Honours

I’m delighted to recognise and give thanks to those who serve their communities with selfless dedication for the benefit of others.

It is inspiring to hear about the good work carried out by the outstanding Welsh men and women honoured today, many of whom have been selected for the unseen contributions they make to their communities at home or around the world.

Those nominated for this accolade should be incredibly proud of their achievements, and I extend my thanks and congratulations to them all.”