Welsh Secretary chairs panel on government powers post Brexit

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns will today (Thursday 19th April) chair a panel of experts from business, manufacturing, farming, and the voluntary sector to examine how former EU powers should be used to help Wales thrive in a post-Brexit world.

The meeting is one of an ongoing series to ensure that the views of Welsh business and industry on Brexit are heard at the heart of UK Government. The 90-minute session will examine issues including how powers returning from the EU should be exercised in future; how such frameworks could best operate in practice and how powers could be exercised at a devolved level.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The economy is continuing to grow – this week’s employment figures illustrate that fact – and we are continuing to attract investment because of our strong infrastructure and skilled workforce. But to keep on doing that we need to provide certainty and clarity about how post-Brexit powers are best deployed. I want to hear straight from the people who drive the Welsh economy and today’s panel will provide valuable insight into how we can position Wales to prosper after the UK leaves the European Union.

Delegates invited to the meeting come from organisations including the Chamber of Commerce; the Institute of Directors; the Federation of Small Businesses; NFU Cymru; CBI Wales; the Country Landowners Association; Admiral Group and Airbus.

