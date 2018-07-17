News story
Welsh employment rates at record high
The Secretary of State for Wales comments on the record breaking Welsh employment statistics.
The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has welcomed the latest job statistics which highlight that the employment rate in Wales is now at a record high of 74.0%
- The employment level in Wales is up 5,000 on the quarter and up 12,000 on the year. The employment rate is now at a record high at 74.0%, beating the previous record high of 73.5%.
- The unemployment level in Wales is down 1,000 on the quarter and down 1,000 on the year. The unemployment rate is now 4.5%, above the UK average (which is 4.2%).
- Total employment for the UK is up 137,000 on the quarter and up 388,000 on the year. The employment rate is now at a record high of 75.7%, beating the previous record high of 75.6%.
- Total UK unemployment is down 12,000 on the quarter and down 84,000 on the year. The unemployment rate remains at 4.2%.
Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:
The record high Welsh employment figures released today are a testament to the UK Government’s commitment to creating the right conditions for economic growth and jobs in Wales.
The decision to scrap the Severn tolls and the UK Government’s commitment to increasing Welsh export opportunities for example, have not only promoted job growth but have also created sustainable employment levels that rise each year.
However, we must not forget there is still more to be done to bring down levels of unemployment. I will continue to do everything I can to demonstrate the strength of the Welsh economy to businesses worldwide, promoting inward investment and stimulating further job creation across Wales.