Welsh employment rates at record high

The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has welcomed the latest job statistics which highlight that the employment rate in Wales is now at a record high of 74.0%

The record high Welsh employment figures released today are a testament to the UK Government’s commitment to creating the right conditions for economic growth and jobs in Wales.

The decision to scrap the Severn tolls and the UK Government’s commitment to increasing Welsh export opportunities for example, have not only promoted job growth but have also created sustainable employment levels that rise each year.

However, we must not forget there is still more to be done to bring down levels of unemployment. I will continue to do everything I can to demonstrate the strength of the Welsh economy to businesses worldwide, promoting inward investment and stimulating further job creation across Wales.