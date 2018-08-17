Warwick Local Land Charge searches: technical issue resolved

We recently resolved a minor technical issue that may have affected less than 0.5% of Local Land Charges, for the Warwick District Council area. Close monitoring of all our online services allowed us to detect and resolve the issue quickly.

We have already contacted customers who purchased official searches and may be affected. We encourage anyone who conducted a free search between 11 July to 6 August 2018, to resubmit their search.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure customers that the service remains fully operational.