Warwick Local Land Charge searches: technical issue resolved

The minor technical issue with Local Land Charge searches for Warwick District Council has been resolved.

Published 17 August 2018
HM Land Registry
We recently resolved a minor technical issue that may have affected less than 0.5% of Local Land Charges, for the Warwick District Council area. Close monitoring of all our online services allowed us to detect and resolve the issue quickly.

We have already contacted customers who purchased official searches and may be affected. We encourage anyone who conducted a free search between 11 July to 6 August 2018, to resubmit their search.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure customers that the service remains fully operational.

