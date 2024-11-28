Warship production milestone supports thousands of British jobs

The construction of HMS Sheffield, an advanced anti-submarine warfare ship for the Royal Navy, officially began today with a traditional steel-cutting ceremony in Glasgow.

Nearly 2,000 jobs and apprenticeships will be supported through the production of Type 26 frigates, providing valuable employment opportunities for skilled workers and apprentices in Scotland. Around 4,000 jobs will be supported throughout the UK supply chain, in a boost to the economy.

HMS Sheffield is the fifth of eight Type 26 frigates being built in Scotland, marking another significant step forward in the City Class frigate programme, designed for a service life of at least 25 years, serving into the 2060s.

Representatives from BAE Systems, Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the Royal Navy, and government joined employees for the event, as an apprentice official cut steel on HMS Sheffield.

Attending the ceremony, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, said:

This steel cutting ceremony marks another key moment for both our Royal Navy and British shipbuilding. HMS Sheffield represents not just a cutting-edge addition to our fleet, but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting thousands of skilled jobs and economic growth across Scotland and the wider UK. This investment in our naval capability ensures we can continue to protect our nation’s interests while supporting British industry.

The Type 26 frigates will replace the current Type 23 fleet and will be among the world’s most advanced warships, supporting our national security. Their primary role will be to protect the Royal Navy’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent and Carrier Strike Group.

These versatile ships will also support international operations, including counter-piracy missions and humanitarian relief work. This will support the UK in creating a stronger defence and ensuring our Armed Forces are better equipped to tackle the threats of the future.

Sir Simon Lister, Managing Director, BAE Systems, Naval Ships said:

This is a proud moment for our talented teams across the UK who play their part in the design and construction of these important vessels. HMS Sheffield’s construction will benefit from a range of investments, which are transforming our digital and physical infrastructure and will consolidate a centre of excellence for UK shipbuilding in Glasgow. I’d like to thank our customers and suppliers for their support and commitment as we take this programme forward together and deliver the next generation frigates for the Royal Navy.

HMS Sheffield is a name steeped in Royal Navy history, with the name previously on several ships, including on a Town class cruiser which saw extensive action during the Second World War, and a Type 42 destroyer which was deployed during the Falklands War.

Construction of all of the City Class Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, with HMS Glasgow, the first in class, entering service by the end of 2028.