VOA Accounts Payable moves to HMRC Financial Shared Services

From 1 March 2018 the VOA Accounts Payable function will transfer to HMRC Financial Shared Services.

What this means for you:

From 1 March 2018, all payments and related documents from the VOA will be issued by HMRC, and HMRC will be your first point of contact for any payment queries.

The Accounts Payable email addresses will be:

For sending normal invoices: voainvoices.ap@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

For sending batch invoices: accountspayable.voabatch@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

For sending POLAR invoices: polarinvoices.ap@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

For queries on all invoices (except relating to administration of POLAR): accountspayable.voaqueries@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

For queries on administration of POLAR (email address unchanged): polar@voa.gsi.gov.uk

Our bank account or other details will not change.

Also from 1 March 2018, we will correspond with you electronically instead of by post. Please contact HMRC at accountspayable.voaqueries@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk if you wish to amend your contact details.

These changes are automatic and you do not need to do anything.