VMD web and telephone services will be unavailable from 06:00 to 14:00 18 May

The following online application services will be unavailable:

Special Import Ceritifcates

Special Treatment Certificates

You should obtain an import certificate in advance if you think you will need to import/use an imported medicine during this period. In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system during this maintenance period. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.

Research Import Certificates

Export Certificates

Microchip Adverse Event Reporting

Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting

Human Adverse Reaction Reporting

The following online information service will be unavailable:

Product Information Database

Along with access to the following Registers:

Register of SQP Retailer Premises

Register of SQPs

List of Accredited Internet Retailers

Register of Specific Manufacturing Authorisations

Also, we will not be able to receive phone calls through the switchboard number or via direct dial.

The systems should be operational again from 14:00 Saturday 18 May.

The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.