News story
VMD web and telephone services will be unavailable from 06:00 to 14:00 18 May
Web services, such as the Special Imports System, and the telephone service will be unavailable due to essential electrical maintenance.
The following online application services will be unavailable:
Special Treatment Certificates
You should obtain an import certificate in advance if you think you will need to import/use an imported medicine during this period. In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system during this maintenance period. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.
Microchip Adverse Event Reporting
Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting
Human Adverse Reaction Reporting
The following online information service will be unavailable:
Along with access to the following Registers:
- Register of SQP Retailer Premises
- Register of SQPs
- List of Accredited Internet Retailers
- Register of Specific Manufacturing Authorisations
Also, we will not be able to receive phone calls through the switchboard number or via direct dial.
The systems should be operational again from 14:00 Saturday 18 May.
The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.