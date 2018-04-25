VMD announces the new Director of Authorisations: Abigal Seager

The VMD is pleased to announce that the new Director of the Authorisations Division is Abigail Seager who will take up her position on 1 May 2018.

Since 2016 Abigail has been Head of the EU Exit and International Office at the VMD. Before this, from 2006, she was Head of the General Assessment and Imports Team. Her previous roles include: Deputy Head of Fisheries Legislation (Defra), where she led on the establishment of the Marine Fisheries Agency (2004-6), and Senior Policy Officer in the Criminal Justice Fine Enforcement team, Ministry of Justice, where she took the new policy on fine enforcement through to primary legislation (Courts Act Bill) and implementation of the new legislation (2002-4).