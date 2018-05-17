Vital £51 million road improvements on A164 given go ahead

Drivers in Beverley will spend less time stuck in traffic thanks to multimillion pound upgrades to the A164.

Today (May 17 2018), Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced more than £40 million of government funding for improvements to Jock’s Lodge junction and the A164 road in East Riding.

In plans to cut congestion on the A164, the A1079 junction will be reconfigured and 6 miles of road between the Lincoln Way and Castle Hill roundabouts will be converted into a dual carriageway, allowing more capacity and less congestion for journeys between the Humber Bridge and Beverley.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

This government is investing record amounts in our roads, spending £6 billion to improve journeys in our towns and cities and boost local economies. These upgrades will be hugely important in helping ease traffic and improving everyday journeys for residents and businesses around Beverley. Our commitment of more than £40 million for the scheme will transform journeys in the area.

Plans also include the creation of a segregated pedestrian and cycle crossing of the A1079, allowing people to cross the road safely.

This follows the government’s previous investment in the Beverley Southern Relief Road which opened in 2015.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE , leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said:

Securing government support and funding for these much-needed highway improvements at Jock’s Lodge Junction is fantastic news for motorists and members of the travelling public. The A164 and the A1079 are 2 of the busiest routes in the East Riding, with 30,000 and 20,000 vehicles using them per day, respectively. Jock’s Lodge junction, where the 2 roads meet, has historically always formed a pinch point. This causes congestion and results in delayed journeys for commuters and negatively impacts the productivity of businesses. With funding now in place, the council will move onto detailed preparation, procurement and construction.

The total cost of the scheme is £51 million, with £10.2 million contributed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Drivers in Beverley will see the upgrades completed by 2022.

The money comes from the government’s Large Local Majors fund, providing the infrastructure that is vital for economic growth.