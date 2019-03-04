News story
Veterinary medicine: Reminder how a MAH can report a supply problem
Reminder for Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs) on how to report UK supply problems with their veterinary medicinal products to the VMD.
We wish to remind Marketing Authorisation Holders that they can report known or foreseen supply problems to the Veterinary Medicines Directorate by completing the reporting form for this purpose.
The completed form should be emailed to supply@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk
Published 4 March 2019