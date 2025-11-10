Veterans support centres to be rolled out across the country as transformational strategy launched

£27m in government funding goes live for local bids, turbocharging network of recognised VALOUR centres.

First Veterans Strategy in seven years will transform government support for our heroes and recognise their invaluable contribution across the country.

Developed alongside the Strategic Defence Review and the Armed Forces Covenant, the strategy commits new £12m fund for veteran housing.

Over 1.8 million veterans across the UK will benefit from a new network of local support centres, as the MOD launches a transformational Veterans Strategy to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.

The new centres will help improve access to support services such as health, housing and employment, and may extend to finance, wellbeing, welfare and integration into society.

The local centres will fundamentally transform how assistance is provided, offering the first coordinated national network of support centres. They will connect to a new VALOUR headquarters within the Ministry of Defence, with regional centres and field officers working in communities.

On top of the £50m VALOUR fund, the Government is also committing an additional £12m to vital homelessness services through the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme. Op FORTITUDE will also be extended, putting the service that has already housed over 1,000 veterans on a sustainable footing. These programmes will deliver three years of support services across the UK for veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness, fulfilling the Prime Minister’s pledge that homes will be there for heroes.

This strategy, like the Armed Forces Covenant, applies equally across the UK, with its vision, themes and priority outcomes a shared endeavour between UK and devolved governments. The strategy has benefitted from the inputs of veterans themselves and from organisations in all parts of the UK - across the public, private and third sector - that work with veterans and the wider Armed Forces community.

As part of the government’s Plan for Change, the new strategy recognises veterans as national assets, whose unique skills strengthen communities, boost the economy and enhance national security. The strategy is built on three priorities: celebrating those who have served, harnessing veterans’ skills, and ensuring effective support for those who need it.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The first duty of government is to keep our country safe, and that is only possible through the extraordinary men and women in our Armed Forces. Our nation owes a duty to those who have served, and this new Strategy recognises veterans as one of our greatest assets. Today’s announcements will boost support for veterans across the UK, from better healthcare to housing to jobs. Our message to veterans and the Armed Forces community is simple: we are on your side.

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

Our new Veterans Strategy fundamentally resets how we celebrate and support the remarkable men and women who have served in our Armed Forces, whilst harnessing their invaluable talent and skills across society. At the core of the strategy is VALOUR – backed by £50 million in funding. From today, organisations can bid for the first tranche of this funding to become part of a network of support centres across the country for our heroes – ensuring easier access to the assistance they need, when and where they need it. This strategy has been informed by those who it seeks to benefit: veterans, and we remain committed to stand by those who have stood by us.

VALOUR – which launched earlier this year and is backed by £50m in total – will foster the enterprising spirit of veteran charities, better connect local and national services and ensure veterans’ support is truly data driven. VALOUR-recognised support centres will open from spring 2026, offering veterans with a single contact point for support needs.

The announcement comes after the government announced a commitment to support World War Two veterans to travel to overseas commemorative events and expanded the eligibility for the Nuclear Test Medal.

Developed alongside the Strategic Defence Review and the Armed Forces Covenant, the new strategy forms part of the Government’s Plan for Change commitment to strong national security foundations.

Nick Pope, Chair of Cobseo, the Confederation of Service Charities, said: