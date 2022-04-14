Veterans, service leavers and Forces-friendly employers descend on Silverstone for the annual Mission Motorsport National Transition Event

The event, now in its 3rd year, is centred on helping those who have left or are leaving the armed forces to successfully transition to a rewarding civilian career.

The event facilitates a forum enabling attendees to network with employers, sharing insights and best practice ideas to ensure a positive transition experience. In addition service leavers and veterans benefitted from LinkedIn, CV and interview workshops. Capping it all off was the opportunity to take part in passenger rides around the Silverstone circuit. Some of the famous faces taking to the circuit included Sir Chris Hoy, Jodi Kidd and Ben Collins (BBC’s Top Gear former Stig).

Steve Lees, Jaguar Land Rover’s Armed Forces Engagement Programme Manager, National Deputy Chairman of the Gold Award Association and the lead for Mission Automotive said:

The 2022 National Transition Event built upon the success of the event held in 2020, enabling forces-friendly companies to engage with service leavers, veterans and military spouses or partners exploring employment opportunities beyond service. In the Automotive Hall alone there were over 3,000 jobs companies are looking to fill.

Not only were employers able to meet individuals looking for employment, but also able to engage with other employers and speak to their veteran employees, sharing best practice and gaining insight as to how Armed Forces engagement can add value to their organisations.

Forces-Friendly employers attending the event included Gold Employer Recognition Scheme Award holders such as Jaguar Land Rover, X Forces, Recruit for Spouses, BAE Systems, FDM Group and Black Country Chamber of Commerce. In addition two organisations, Lila Connect UK and MSS ltd, took the opportunity to pledge their support to the Armed Forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

This year the event also hosted the launch of Mission Renewable, mirroring the positive impact and success Mission Motorsport has achieved within the motoring industry, Mission Renewable is aiming to make the renewable industry a destination of choice for service leavers, veterans and military spouses.

Speaking about the opportunities within the Renewable sector, RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said:

The number of jobs in the offshore wind industry alone is set to rise by over 40,000 in the next four years alone; this includes a range of team leadership roles and opportunities for people to use their valuable experience to learn new skills, so we’re urging women and men with a military background to join us to build the energy system of the future. This will help us to reduce consumers bills faster while taking practical action against climate change.

Learn more about the Mission Renewable initiative visit Find out more about Mission Motorsport Sign the Armed Forces Covenant