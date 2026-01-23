Varun Chandra appointed as PM’s Special Envoy to the United States on Trade and Investment

The Prime Minister has appointed Varun Chandra as the Special Envoy to the United States on Trade and Investment.

In his role as Special Envoy, Mr Chandra will lead work across government to advance the UK’s economic interests in the United States and drive forward trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

The US is the UK’s largest single-country trading partner and bilateral UK–US trade was worth over £330 billion in the year up to summer 2025.

During the US State Visit in September alone, the government saw record levels of investment - £150 billion – from US companies in the UK, creating 7,600 jobs across the country.

Working closely with His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the Office for Investment (OfI), Mr Chandra will:

Strengthen UK Government engagement with US business leaders - working with FCDO, DBT, HMT and consulates across the US network to improve senior access and connectivity to help drive further opportunities for growth.

Leverage the Office for Investment to help deliver major inward‑investment opportunities, champion the Government’s talent agenda in the US, and support British businesses seeking to access the US market.

Act as the lead advisor on US trade negotiations — including the Economic Partnership Dialogue (EPD), Trade Partnership Dialogue (TPD) and related agreements, working to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade as the responsible Cabinet Minister.

Mr Chandra will continue to lead on the full breadth of international business, investment, and trade issues in his existing role as the PM’s Chief Adviser on Business, Investment and Trade.