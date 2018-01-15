News story
Using simulation to test driverless vehicles: apply for funding
Businesses can apply for a share of up to £15 million to develop simulation technologies that help to speed up adoption of driverless and connected vehicles.
The Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) in partnership with Innovate UK has up to £15 million to invest in projects that use simulation and modelling in the development of approvals and standards for autonomous and connected vehicles.
Driverless vehicles on the roads
UK government has said that it expects driverless vehicles to be on UK roads by 2021.
Testing physical vehicles in all conceivable situations is likely to be expensive and time-consuming. Development of connected and autonomous vehicles and battery technologies is therefore a core part of government’s Industrial Strategy.
It recently announced a Sector Deal with the automotive industry that secures joint investment and long-term commitments in design and development of connected and autonomous vehicles, the research and development of battery technology and manufacture of ultra-low and zero emission vehicles.
The announcement included the £15 million from CCAV in this competition to speed up adoption and development of standards and regulations.
Confidence in technologies
Regulators and manufacturers need to be confident that vehicle control systems are effective in all situations if driverless vehicles are to be allowed on the roads.
The competition is seeking ways of using simulation and modelling techniques to rigorously test vehicle control systems that support quick development and adoption.
A further competition in 2019 is expected to support capital investment in this area.
Competition information
- the competition is open, and the deadline for applications is 2 May 2018
- projects must be led by a business working with partners
- we expect projects to have total costs of up to £5 million and to last up to 2 years
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their total project costs