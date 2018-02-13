Using experts to analyse and measure problems: apply for support

The National Physical Laboratory, the National Measurement Laboratory at LGC, the National Engineering Laboratory and the Science and Technology Facilities Council have up to £4 million to invest in UK businesses to solve analysis and measurement problems.

The competition aims to help businesses to solve tricky and sometimes long-running technical issues affecting existing products and services by giving them access to some of the UK’s top scientists and national measurement institutes.

It is the second in a series called ‘analysis for innovators’, run by Innovate UK.

Successful applicants will get free consultancy on how to approach their problem and information on how to get funding to work on a solution with a relevant funding partner.

Solving existing problems

The competition aims to help businesses from a wide range of technology areas to solve problems that:

are related to the measurement or analysis of some quantities or properties of an existing process, product or service

are not effectively solvable by simple ‘off the shelf’ methods or techniques

Competition information