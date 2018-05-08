Updated Fire and Rescue National Framework for England

The Fire and Rescue National Framework sets priorities and objectives for fire and rescue authorities (FRAs) across England.

The changes coming into effect will include:

new guidance on how fire and rescue authorities should work with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)

changes in guidance to reflect recent legislative changes to allow mayors and police and crime commissioners to exercise the functions of an FRA

provisions supporting the development and delivery of professional standards for FRAs, addressing the current lack of co-ordination of standards across England’s fire services

a workforce section which outlines how FRAs should support and develop their workforce

changes to encourage commercial transformation by FRAs, leading to further collaboration, innovative thinking and sharing of best practice

The revised Fire and Rescue National Framework follows a consultation on proposed changes earlier this year, required by the Fire and Rescue Services Act 2004. 71 responses were received overall, with contributions from: the NFCC; the majority of FRAs; the Local Government Association and the Fire Brigades Union among others.

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said:

The national framework provides the basis for how fire and rescue services in England should operate. The revised version we have published today should support them becoming more accountable, effective and professional than ever before and embed the government’s reform programme.

The order giving effect to the revised framework has been laid before Parliament today (8 May) with the framework coming into force on 1 June 2018.

The Hackitt Review and Grenfell Inquiry may make recommendations which need to be reflected in further revisions to the national framework. We will update as required to ensure any recommendations are captured.