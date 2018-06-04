News story
Update to Parliament on breast screening incident
An update on the breast screening incident has today, Monday 4 June 2018, been published in Parliament.
The update provides information on progress contacting the women concerned and arranging screening for those who have requested it. The statement also provides an update on the numbers of women affected and includes the terms of reference for the independent review.
In response to the statement, Duncan Selbie, Chief Executive of Public Health England, said:
Our priority throughout has been the wellbeing of affected women and giving them the support they need.
I would like to reiterate our heartfelt and unreserved apology that this has happened. We welcome the terms of reference of the independent review and we will work fully with them to ensure it cannot happen again.