News story
Update on the future of DWP jobcentres
DWP confirms that some smaller jobcentres will merge with larger ones, and others will be co-located within local government premises.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published more details on the future of DWP jobcentres.
Damian Hinds, Minister for Employment (July 2016 to January 2018), said:
We will always make sure that people have the support they need to get into and progress within work. These changes reflect the fact that more people access their benefits online resulting in many of our buildings being underused.
The changes DWP is making to its estate across the country will offer a more efficient service, and deliver good value for the taxpayer.
Claimants will be informed in advance of the closures and jobcentre work coaches will provide help and assistance to them during the mergers. The list below provides details of the jobcentres that have merged, or the proposed dates, when these changes will take place.
|Office
|Merged with
|Date
|Colne
80 Market Street, Colne
BB8 OHS
|Nelson jobcentre
|Closed August 2017
|Farnworth
99 King Street, Farnworth, Bolton
BL4 7AX
|Great Moor Street and Blackhorse Street jobcentres
|Closed August 2017
|Whitley Bay
158 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay
NE26 2LY
|North Shields jobcentre
|Closed August 2017
|Hoylake
1 The Quadrant, Wirral
CH47 2EE
|Birkenhead Upton jobcentre
|Closed August 2017
|Newton le Willows
13-15 Market Street
Earlestown
WA12 9BQ
|St Helens Gregson House jobcentre
|Closed August 2017
|St Nicholas House
6 St Nicholas Street, Hereford
HR4 0DD
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed September 2017
|Tredegar
Crown Building Upper
Coronation Street
NP22 3NA
|Ebbw Vale jobcentre
|Closed September 2017
|Petersfield
14A Chapel Street
GU32 3DP
|Havant jobcentre
|Closed September 2017
|Stalybridge
15 Waterloo Road, Stalybridge
SK15 2AX
|Ashton under Lyne and Hyde jobcentres
|Closed September 2017
|Sutton in Ashfield
Ashbrook House, Forest Street
Sutton in Ashfield
NG17 1BH
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed September 2017
|Liverpool Norris Green
150 Parthenon Drive, Liverpool
L11 5BN
|West Derby and Everton jobcentres
|Closed September 2017
|Darwen
Green Street, Darwen
BB3 1AG
|Blackburn Orchard jobcentre
|Closed September 2017
|Manchester Chorlton jobcentre
Graeme House, Wilbraham Rd, Chorlton, Manchester
M21 9BU
|Manchester West Didsbury jobcentre
|Closed September 2017
|Newark
41 Lombard St, Newark
NG24 1EP
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed September 2017
|Bournemouth Winton
Wimborne Rd
BH9 2AR
|Bournemouth Tamarisk House jobcentre
|Closed September 2017
|Broxburn
97 East Main Street
EH52 5EE
|Livingston jobcentre
|Closed 6 October 2017
|Mountain Ash
New County Road
CF45 4HU
|Aberdare jobcentre
|Closed 6 October 2017
|Plaistow
3-9 Balaam Street
E13 8EB
|Canning Town and Stratford jobcentres
|Closed 6 October 2017
|Pyle
Ffald Road Shopping Centre
CF33 6BP
|Porthcawl jobcentre
|Closed 6 October 2017
|Hornchurch
Pioneer House, North St
RM11 1QZ
|Romford jobcentre
|Closed 20 October 2017
|Wilmslow
Venture House
46-52 Water Lane
SK9 5AH
|Macclesfield jobcentre
|Closed 20 October 2017
|Manchester Atherton
129 Market Street
M46 0DF
|Leigh jobcentre
|Closed 27 October 2017
|Port Glasgow
6 Scarlow Street
PA14 5EY
|Greenock jobcentre
|Closed 27 October 2017
|East Ham
473 Barking Road
E6 2LL
|Barking, Canning Town and Stratford jobcentres
|Closed 3 November 2017
|Stornoway
13-15 Francis Street
HS1 2NA
|Stornoway Castle Street, DWP office
|Closed 3 November 2017
|Clay Cross
Bridge Street
S45 9EF
|Alfreton and Chesterfield Markham jobcentres
|Closed 10 November 2017
|Liverpool Aintree
70 Walton Vale
L9 4RQ
|Bootle Park House jobcentre
|Closed 17 November 2017
|Sheffield Eastern Avenue
19 Eastern Avenue, Sheffield
S2 2FZ
|Sheffield Cavendish Court and Sheffield Bailey Court
|Closed 17 November 2017
|Glasgow Anniesland
21 Herschell Street
G13 1HT
|Partick Jobcentre
|Closed 24 November 2017
|Brighouse
Owler Ings Road
HD6 1EH
|Halifax jobcentre
|Closed 24 November 2017
|Fort William Waverley House
High Street
PH33 6XX
|Co-location with local authority at Old Fort William High School
|Closed 1 December 2017
|Liverpool (City Centre)
20 Williamson Square
L1 1PW
|Co-location with local authority at St John’s Precinct
|Closed 1 December 2017
|Eltham
1 Passey Place
SE9 5DA
|Woolwich Jobcentre
|Closed 1 December 2017
|Clevedon
28 Old Street
|Co-location with North Somerset local authority
|Closed 1 December 2017
|Bolsover
Unit 3, 3 Cotton Street
S44 6HA
|Staveley jobcentre
|Closed 1 December 2017
|Batley
26 Wellington Street
WF17 5HZ
|Dewsbury jobcentre
|Closed 8 December 2017
|Wick
Girnigoe Street
Caithness
KW1 4HJ
|Co-location with local authority at Caithness House
|Closed 8 December 2017
|Edgware
Middlesex House, 29-45 High Street
HA8 7DX
|Hendon jobcentre
|Closed 15 December 2017
|Bristol Central
Eagle House, 1 St Stephens Street
BS1 1EN
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 15 December 2017
|Bristol Easton
442-450 Stapleton Road
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 15 December 2017
|Helston
Star House, 5 Coinagehill, St Helston, Cornwall
TR13 8ER
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 5 January 2018
|Shipley
Wainman Street
BD17 7DN
|Bradford Eastbrook Court jobcentre
|Closed 5 January 2018
|Glasgow
Maryhill Road
G20 9DH
|Springburn jobcentre
|Closed 12 January 2018
|Dagenham
Chequers Lane
RM9 6PS
|Barking jobcentre
|Closed 19 January 2018
|Glasgow Langside
152-158 Battlefield Road
G42 9JT
|Newlands jobcentre
|Closed 19 January 2018
|Newton Abbot
Sherborne House, Kingsteignton Road
TQ12 2PG
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 19 January 2018
|Highgate
1A Elthorne Road, Highgate Hill
N19 4AL
|Finsbury Park and Barnsbury jobcentres
Centre for Health and Disability Assessments to Wood Green jobcentre
|Closed 23 January 2018
|Lewisham (Catford)
9-19 Rushey Green
SE6 4AZ
|Forest Hill, Bromley and Peckham jobcentres
|Closed 26 January 2018
|Goldthorpe
High Street
S63 9LQ
|Mexborough jobcentre
|Closed 26 January 2018
|Southall
68 The Broadway
UB1 1QD
|Ealing and Acton Jobcentres
|Closed 26 January 2018
|Wellington
67 New Street
TF1 1NW
|Telford jobcentre
|Closed 26 January 2018
|Blackpool South
South Tyldesley Road, Blackpool
FY1 5DJ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 2 February 2018
|Glasgow Bridgeton
9 Muslin Street
G40 4AZ
|Shettleston jobcentre
|Closed 2 February 2018
|Kingston
3 Brook Street
KT1 2EY
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 2 February 2018
|Madeley
Church Street
Telford
TF7 5RH
|Telford jobcentre
|Closed 5 February 2018
|Hull Market Place
South Church Side
HU1 1RU
|Hull Britannia House jobcentre
|Closed 9 February 2018
|Blackpool North
43 Queen Street
FY1 1HQ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 February 2018
|Glasgow Easterhouse
Shandwick Shopping Centre
Shandwick Street
G34 9DR
|Shettleston jobcentre
|Closed 9 February 2018
|Woking
15-29 Goldsworth Road
GU21 6JZ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 February 2018
|Andover
6 London Street, Hampshire
SP10 2PA
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Leyland
71 Towngate
PR25 2LR
|Co-location with local authority at Leyland Civic Centre
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Coleford
1 Mushet Walk
GL16 8BQ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Derby Forester House
Becket Street
DE1 1NW
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Neasden
Chancel House
Neasden Lane
NW10 2XH
|Harlesden and Wembley jobcentres
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Glasgow Parkhead
1181 Duke Street
G31 5NW
|Shettleston Jobcentre
|Closed 16 February 2018
|Brixton
12 Stockwell Avenue
SW9 7AY
|Kennington Park, Stockwell and Streatham jobcentres
|Closed 23 February 2018
|Blackwood Newbridge House
75-77 High Street
NP12 1YY
|New building to be acquired
|Closed 23 February 2018
|Derby
Normanton Road
DE1 2GW
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 23 February 2018
|Oxford
Floyds Row
Aldates
OX1 1SS
|Oxford Worcester Street jobcentre
|Closed 23 February 2018
|Clapham
Maritime House, Old Town
SW4 0JW
|Stockwell, Kennington Park and Streatham jobcentres
|Closed 23 February 2018
|Kilburn
3 Cambridge Avenue
NW6 5AH
|Wembley and Kentish Town jobcentres
|Closed 2 March 2018
|Liverpool Edge Hill
Kinglake House
Shenstone St.
L7 3PF
|Toxteth jobcentre
|Closed 2 March 2018
|Coventry
Tile Hill
CV4 9GR
|Coventry Cofa Court Jobcentre
|Closed 2 March 2018
|Lanark
Atholl House
55-57 Bannatyne Street
ML11 7NR
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Wythenshawe
Simon House, Wavell Road
M22 5RA
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Mansfield Hill House
NG18 1LN
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Liskeard
Bell House, 7-9 Church Street
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Hammersmith
22 Glenthorne Road
W6 0PP
|Fulham and Shepherds Bush jobcentres
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Herne Bay
22-26 Bank Street, Kent
CT6 5EA
|Canterbury jobcentre
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Whitstable
133 High Street
Kent
CT5 1AP
|Canterbury jobcentre
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Winsford
High Street
CW7 2AH
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 9 March 2018
|Kidderminster
12 Lower Mill Street
DY11 6TT
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 March 2018
|Liverpool Wavertree
92 High Street
L15 8HQ
|Toxteth jobcentre
|Closed 16 March 2018
|Tunbridge Wells
88 Grosvenor Road
Kent
TN1 2AX
|Tonbridge jobcentre
|Closed 16 March 2018
|Totnes
Westward House, New Walk
TQ9 5WA
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 March 2018
|Haverhill
65 and 67A High Street
CB9 8AH
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 16 March 2018
|Kings Lynn
Lovell House
St Nicholas Street
PE30 1LR
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 23 March 2018
|Spalding
Broadgate House, Westlode Street
PE11 2BQ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 23 March 2018
|Boston
Crown House
PE21 8SJ
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 6 April 2018
|Redditch
St Stephens House
Prospect Hill
B97 4DL
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 20 April 2018
|Thetford
Townsend House
Guildford Street
IP24 2DT
|Co-location with local authority at Breckland Business Centre
|Closed 27 April 2018
|Huntingdon
2-6 Hartford Road
PE29 3PB
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 11 May 2018
|Croydon
17-21 Cherry Orchard Road
CR9 6BX
|Co-location with local authority
|Closed 11 May 2018
|Finchley
40 Ballards Lane
N3 2BL
|Barnet jobcentre
|Closed 1 June 2018
|Skipton Cavendish House
Newmarket Street
BD23 2HN
|Westgate Shopping Centre jobcentre
|Closed 8 June 2018
|Leytonstone
Robart House
1-3 Lemna Road
E11 1JJ
|Walthamstow jobcentre
|Closed 27 July 2018
|Birmingham Summer Row
65-77 Summer Row, Ladywood, Birmingham
B3 1LB
|Birmingham Broad Street jobcentre
|Closed 3 August 2018
|Sutton
348-352 High Street
SM1 1PX
|New building to be acquired
|Closed 3 August 2018
|Alexandria
160 Bank Street
G83 0UP
|Dumbarton jobcentre
|Closed 10 August 2018
|Bishop Auckland
35 Market Place
DL14 7NX
|Bishop Auckland Vinovium House
|Closed 10 August 2018
|Manchester Longsight
123 Clarence Road
MI3 OZL
|Manchester Rusholme jobcentre
|Closed 17 August 2018
|Bargoed
44/46 High Street
CF81 8RD
|New building acquired:
Unit 3 and 4, Lowry Plaza
Bargoed
CF81 8QT
|Closed 24 August 2018
|Newcastle Condercum House
171 West Road
NE15 6PL
|Newcastle Cathedral Square jobcentre
|Closed 31 August 2018
|Wandsworth
Jessica House
Red Lion Square
SW18 4LS
|New building acquired:
1 Hardwicke Square
London
SW18 4AW
|Closed 14 September 2018
|Caernarfon
Govt Buildings, Penralt
LL55 2HN
|New building acquired:
St Helens Road
Caernarfon
LL55 2YD
|23 January 2019
|Lichfield
Guardian House
Birmingham Road
Lichfield
WS13 6JG
|New jobcentre site in Lichfield
|by the end of March 2019
|Hatfield
64 Great North Road
Hatfield
AL9 5AE
|New building acquired
|by the end of March 2019
|Evesham
Abbey Road
Evesham
WR11 4SA
|New building acquired
|by the end of March 2019
|Bracknell
Fitzwilliam House
Skimped Hill Lane, Bracknell
RG12 1JX
|New building acquired
|by the end of March 2019
|Bristol Yate
39 South Parade
Yate, Bristol
BS37 4BB
|New building acquired
|by summer 2019
|Hounslow
10 Montague Road
TW3 1LE
|New building to be acquired
|To be confirmed
Last updated 28 February 2019 + show all updates
- Caernarfon jobcentre has a new address since 23 January 2019.
- Changed closure date of Caernarfon and Hounslow jobcentres from end of September 2018 to 'To be confirmed'.
- Marked Wandsworth jobcentre as closed following the opening of a new jobcentre on 14 September 2018.
- Added Lichfield, Hatfield, Evesham, Bracknell and Bristol Yate jobcentres as new entries that are due to close in 2019.
- Marked Newcastle Condercum House jobcentre as closed, following its merger with Newcastle Cathedral Square jobcentre on 31 August 2018.
- Added Bargoed jobcentre's new address.
- Marked Bargoed jobcentre as closed.
- Marked Birmingham Summer Row, Sutton, Alexandria, Bishop Auckland and Manchester Longsight jobcentres as closed.
- Marked Leytonstone as closed after it merged with Walthamstow jobcentre on 27 July 2018.
- Added Manchester Longsight to the list as it was previously missing. It is due to merge with Manchester Rusholme jobcentre by mid July 2018.
- Changed the closure dates for Bargoed, Newcastle Condercum House, Bishop Auckland, Caernarfon, Hounslow, Leytonstone, Sutton, Wandsworth and Birmingham Summer Row jobcentres.
- Removed a duplicate entry for Brixton and removed Leeds Eastgate from the list as it is now remaining open.
- Marked Skipton Cavendish House as closed after it merged with Westgate Shopping Centre jobcentre on 8 June 2018.
- Marked Finchley as closed after it's merge with Barnet jobcentre on 1 June 2018.
- Marked Huntingdon and Croydon as closed after they both co-located with the local authority on 11 May 2018.
- Marked Thetford as closed following co-location with local authority at Breckland Business Centre on 27 April 2018.
- Marked Redditch as closed and co-located with local authority.
- Marked Boston as closed.
- Marked Whitstable as closed.
- Marked Lanark, Wythenshawe, Mansfield Hill House, Liskeard, Hammersmith, Herne Bay, Winsford, Kidderminster, Liverpool Wavertree, Tunbridge Wells, Totnes, Haverhill, Kings Lynn and Spalding as closed.
- Changed closure date for Wandsworth to by the end of July 2018.
- Changed closure date for Lanark to 9 March 2018, Goldthorpe to 26 January 2018, Boston to 6 April 2018, Coventry to 2 March 2018, Clapham to 23 February 2018 and both Newcastle Condercum House and Croydon to by the end of May 2018. Also changed closure date of Leytonstone and Hounslow to by the end of June 2018. Added the following new entries: Brixton, Bishop Auckland, Caenarfon, Sutton and Alexandria. Marked the following entries as closed: Kilburn, Liverpool Edge Hill and Coventry Tile Hill.
- Marked the following sites as closed: Madeley, Hull Market Place, Blackpool North, Glasgow Easterhouse, Woking, Andover, Leyland, Coleford, Derby Forester House, Neasden, Glasgow Parkhead, Blackwood Newbridge, Derby and Oxford. Changed Wythenshawe closure date to 9 March 2018.
- Changed closing date for Kidderminster to 16 March 2018, Redditch to 20 April 2018 and Thetford to 27 April 2018.
- Added Birmingham Summer Row as merging with Birmingham Broad Street after March 2018.
- Changed closure date of Huntingdon to 11 May 2018 and Hull Market Place to 9 February 2018. Marked Glasgow, Goldthorpe, Dagenham, Glasgow Langside, Newton Abbot, Highgate, Lewisham, Southall, Wellington, Blackpool South, Glasgow Bridgeton and Kingston as closed.
- Updated closure date for Leeds Eastgate jobcentre
- Marked Helston and Shipley jobcentres as closed on 5 January 2018. Removed Edmonton Annex from the list as it is no longer closing.
- Added closed for all before 15 December 2017 and changed closing dates for: Helston, Newton Abbot, Highgate, Lewisham (Catford), Wellington, Telfod Madeley, Andover, Spalding, Liskeard, Mansfield Hill House, Clapham, Totnes, Huntingdon, Haverhill, Bargoed, Finchley, Kidderminster, Skipton Cavendish House and Brixton.
- Changed closing dates for Edmonton Annex, Clevedon and Highgate. Marked all before 30 November as closed.
- Added closed dates to Hornchurch and Wilmslow. Changed closing dates to Clay Cross, Brighouse and Bolsover. Removed Abingdon Torus House from the table.
- Added closed dates to Broxburn, Mountain Ash, Plaistow and Pyle table entries. Changed closing dates to East Ham, Sheffield Eastern Avenue, Clevedon, Fort William Waverley House, Liverpool (City Centre), Wick, Bristol Easton, Leyland, Newcastle (Condercum House) and Thetford table entries.
- First published.