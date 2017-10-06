News story

Update on the future of DWP jobcentres

DWP confirms that some smaller jobcentres will merge with larger ones, and others will be co-located within local government premises.

Published 6 October 2017
Last updated 28 February 2019
Department for Work and Pensions and The Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published more details on the future of DWP jobcentres.

Damian Hinds, Minister for Employment (July 2016 to January 2018), said:

We will always make sure that people have the support they need to get into and progress within work. These changes reflect the fact that more people access their benefits online resulting in many of our buildings being underused.

The changes DWP is making to its estate across the country will offer a more efficient service, and deliver good value for the taxpayer.

Claimants will be informed in advance of the closures and jobcentre work coaches will provide help and assistance to them during the mergers. The list below provides details of the jobcentres that have merged, or the proposed dates, when these changes will take place.

Office Merged with Date
Colne
80 Market Street, Colne
BB8 OHS		 Nelson jobcentre Closed August 2017
Farnworth
99 King Street, Farnworth, Bolton
BL4 7AX		 Great Moor Street and Blackhorse Street jobcentres Closed August 2017
Whitley Bay
158 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay
NE26 2LY		 North Shields jobcentre Closed August 2017
Hoylake
1 The Quadrant, Wirral
CH47 2EE		 Birkenhead Upton jobcentre Closed August 2017
Newton le Willows
13-15 Market Street
Earlestown
WA12 9BQ		 St Helens Gregson House jobcentre Closed August 2017
St Nicholas House
6 St Nicholas Street, Hereford
HR4 0DD		 Co-location with local authority Closed September 2017
Tredegar
Crown Building Upper
Coronation Street
NP22 3NA		 Ebbw Vale jobcentre Closed September 2017
Petersfield
14A Chapel Street
GU32 3DP		 Havant jobcentre Closed September 2017
Stalybridge
15 Waterloo Road, Stalybridge
SK15 2AX		 Ashton under Lyne and Hyde jobcentres Closed September 2017
Sutton in Ashfield
Ashbrook House, Forest Street
Sutton in Ashfield
NG17 1BH		 Co-location with local authority Closed September 2017
Liverpool Norris Green
150 Parthenon Drive, Liverpool
L11 5BN		 West Derby and Everton jobcentres Closed September 2017
Darwen
Green Street, Darwen
BB3 1AG		 Blackburn Orchard jobcentre Closed September 2017
Manchester Chorlton jobcentre
Graeme House, Wilbraham Rd, Chorlton, Manchester
M21 9BU		 Manchester West Didsbury jobcentre Closed September 2017
Newark
41 Lombard St, Newark
NG24 1EP		 Co-location with local authority Closed September 2017
Bournemouth Winton
Wimborne Rd
BH9 2AR		 Bournemouth Tamarisk House jobcentre Closed September 2017
Broxburn
97 East Main Street
EH52 5EE		 Livingston jobcentre Closed 6 October 2017
Mountain Ash
New County Road
CF45 4HU		 Aberdare jobcentre Closed 6 October 2017
Plaistow
3-9 Balaam Street
E13 8EB		 Canning Town and Stratford jobcentres Closed 6 October 2017
Pyle
Ffald Road Shopping Centre
CF33 6BP		 Porthcawl jobcentre Closed 6 October 2017
Hornchurch
Pioneer House, North St
RM11 1QZ		 Romford jobcentre Closed 20 October 2017
Wilmslow
Venture House
46-52 Water Lane
SK9 5AH		 Macclesfield jobcentre Closed 20 October 2017
Manchester Atherton
129 Market Street
M46 0DF		 Leigh jobcentre Closed 27 October 2017
Port Glasgow
6 Scarlow Street
PA14 5EY		 Greenock jobcentre Closed 27 October 2017
East Ham
473 Barking Road
E6 2LL		 Barking, Canning Town and Stratford jobcentres Closed 3 November 2017
Stornoway
13-15 Francis Street
HS1 2NA		 Stornoway Castle Street, DWP office Closed 3 November 2017
Clay Cross
Bridge Street
S45 9EF		 Alfreton and Chesterfield Markham jobcentres Closed 10 November 2017
Liverpool Aintree
70 Walton Vale
L9 4RQ		 Bootle Park House jobcentre Closed 17 November 2017
Sheffield Eastern Avenue
19 Eastern Avenue, Sheffield
S2 2FZ		 Sheffield Cavendish Court and Sheffield Bailey Court Closed 17 November 2017
Glasgow Anniesland
21 Herschell Street
G13 1HT		 Partick Jobcentre Closed 24 November 2017
Brighouse
Owler Ings Road
HD6 1EH		 Halifax jobcentre Closed 24 November 2017
Fort William Waverley House
High Street
PH33 6XX		 Co-location with local authority at Old Fort William High School Closed 1 December 2017
Liverpool (City Centre)
20 Williamson Square
L1 1PW		 Co-location with local authority at St John’s Precinct Closed 1 December 2017
Eltham
1 Passey Place
SE9 5DA		 Woolwich Jobcentre Closed 1 December 2017
Clevedon
28 Old Street		 Co-location with North Somerset local authority Closed 1 December 2017
Bolsover
Unit 3, 3 Cotton Street
S44 6HA		 Staveley jobcentre Closed 1 December 2017
Batley
26 Wellington Street
WF17 5HZ		 Dewsbury jobcentre Closed 8 December 2017
Wick
Girnigoe Street
Caithness
KW1 4HJ		 Co-location with local authority at Caithness House Closed 8 December 2017
Edgware
Middlesex House, 29-45 High Street
HA8 7DX		 Hendon jobcentre Closed 15 December 2017
Bristol Central
Eagle House, 1 St Stephens Street
BS1 1EN		 Co-location with local authority Closed 15 December 2017
Bristol Easton
442-450 Stapleton Road		 Co-location with local authority Closed 15 December 2017
Helston
Star House, 5 Coinagehill, St Helston, Cornwall
TR13 8ER		 Co-location with local authority Closed 5 January 2018
Shipley
Wainman Street
BD17 7DN		 Bradford Eastbrook Court jobcentre Closed 5 January 2018
Glasgow
Maryhill Road
G20 9DH		 Springburn jobcentre Closed 12 January 2018
Dagenham
Chequers Lane
RM9 6PS		 Barking jobcentre Closed 19 January 2018
Glasgow Langside
152-158 Battlefield Road
G42 9JT		 Newlands jobcentre Closed 19 January 2018
Newton Abbot
Sherborne House, Kingsteignton Road
TQ12 2PG		 Co-location with local authority Closed 19 January 2018
Highgate
1A Elthorne Road, Highgate Hill
N19 4AL		 Finsbury Park and Barnsbury jobcentres
Centre for Health and Disability Assessments to Wood Green jobcentre		 Closed 23 January 2018
Lewisham (Catford)
9-19 Rushey Green
SE6 4AZ		 Forest Hill, Bromley and Peckham jobcentres Closed 26 January 2018
Goldthorpe
High Street
S63 9LQ		 Mexborough jobcentre Closed 26 January 2018
Southall
68 The Broadway
UB1 1QD		 Ealing and Acton Jobcentres Closed 26 January 2018
Wellington
67 New Street
TF1 1NW		 Telford jobcentre Closed 26 January 2018
Blackpool South
South Tyldesley Road, Blackpool
FY1 5DJ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 2 February 2018
Glasgow Bridgeton
9 Muslin Street
G40 4AZ		 Shettleston jobcentre Closed 2 February 2018
Kingston
3 Brook Street
KT1 2EY		 Co-location with local authority Closed 2 February 2018
Madeley
Church Street
Telford
TF7 5RH		 Telford jobcentre Closed 5 February 2018
Hull Market Place
South Church Side
HU1 1RU		 Hull Britannia House jobcentre Closed 9 February 2018
Blackpool North
43 Queen Street
FY1 1HQ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 February 2018
Glasgow Easterhouse
Shandwick Shopping Centre
Shandwick Street
G34 9DR		 Shettleston jobcentre Closed 9 February 2018
Woking
15-29 Goldsworth Road
GU21 6JZ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 February 2018
Andover
6 London Street, Hampshire
SP10 2PA		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 February 2018
Leyland
71 Towngate
PR25 2LR		 Co-location with local authority at Leyland Civic Centre Closed 16 February 2018
Coleford
1 Mushet Walk
GL16 8BQ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 February 2018
Derby Forester House
Becket Street
DE1 1NW		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 February 2018
Neasden
Chancel House
Neasden Lane
NW10 2XH		 Harlesden and Wembley jobcentres Closed 16 February 2018
Glasgow Parkhead
1181 Duke Street
G31 5NW		 Shettleston Jobcentre Closed 16 February 2018
Brixton
12 Stockwell Avenue
SW9 7AY		 Kennington Park, Stockwell and Streatham jobcentres Closed 23 February 2018
Blackwood Newbridge House
75-77 High Street
NP12 1YY		 New building to be acquired Closed 23 February 2018
Derby
Normanton Road
DE1 2GW		 Co-location with local authority Closed 23 February 2018
Oxford
Floyds Row
Aldates
OX1 1SS		 Oxford Worcester Street jobcentre Closed 23 February 2018
Clapham
Maritime House, Old Town
SW4 0JW		 Stockwell, Kennington Park and Streatham jobcentres Closed 23 February 2018
Kilburn
3 Cambridge Avenue
NW6 5AH		 Wembley and Kentish Town jobcentres Closed 2 March 2018
Liverpool Edge Hill
Kinglake House
Shenstone St.
L7 3PF		 Toxteth jobcentre Closed 2 March 2018
Coventry
Tile Hill
CV4 9GR		 Coventry Cofa Court Jobcentre Closed 2 March 2018
Lanark
Atholl House
55-57 Bannatyne Street
ML11 7NR		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 March 2018
Wythenshawe
Simon House, Wavell Road
M22 5RA		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 March 2018
Mansfield Hill House
NG18 1LN		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 March 2018
Liskeard
Bell House, 7-9 Church Street		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 March 2018
Hammersmith
22 Glenthorne Road
W6 0PP		 Fulham and Shepherds Bush jobcentres Closed 9 March 2018
Herne Bay
22-26 Bank Street, Kent
CT6 5EA		 Canterbury jobcentre Closed 9 March 2018
Whitstable
133 High Street
Kent
CT5 1AP		 Canterbury jobcentre Closed 9 March 2018
Winsford
High Street
CW7 2AH		 Co-location with local authority Closed 9 March 2018
Kidderminster
12 Lower Mill Street
DY11 6TT		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 March 2018
Liverpool Wavertree
92 High Street
L15 8HQ		 Toxteth jobcentre Closed 16 March 2018
Tunbridge Wells
88 Grosvenor Road
Kent
TN1 2AX		 Tonbridge jobcentre Closed 16 March 2018
Totnes
Westward House, New Walk
TQ9 5WA		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 March 2018
Haverhill
65 and 67A High Street
CB9 8AH		 Co-location with local authority Closed 16 March 2018
Kings Lynn
Lovell House
St Nicholas Street
PE30 1LR		 Co-location with local authority Closed 23 March 2018
Spalding
Broadgate House, Westlode Street
PE11 2BQ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 23 March 2018
Boston
Crown House
PE21 8SJ		 Co-location with local authority Closed 6 April 2018
Redditch
St Stephens House
Prospect Hill
B97 4DL		 Co-location with local authority Closed 20 April 2018
Thetford
Townsend House
Guildford Street
IP24 2DT		 Co-location with local authority at Breckland Business Centre Closed 27 April 2018
Huntingdon
2-6 Hartford Road
PE29 3PB		 Co-location with local authority Closed 11 May 2018
Croydon
17-21 Cherry Orchard Road
CR9 6BX		 Co-location with local authority Closed 11 May 2018
Finchley
40 Ballards Lane
N3 2BL		 Barnet jobcentre Closed 1 June 2018
Skipton Cavendish House
Newmarket Street
BD23 2HN		 Westgate Shopping Centre jobcentre Closed 8 June 2018
Leytonstone
Robart House
1-3 Lemna Road
E11 1JJ		 Walthamstow jobcentre Closed 27 July 2018
Birmingham Summer Row
65-77 Summer Row, Ladywood, Birmingham
B3 1LB		 Birmingham Broad Street jobcentre Closed 3 August 2018
Sutton
348-352 High Street
SM1 1PX		 New building to be acquired Closed 3 August 2018
Alexandria
160 Bank Street
G83 0UP		 Dumbarton jobcentre Closed 10 August 2018
Bishop Auckland
35 Market Place
DL14 7NX		 Bishop Auckland Vinovium House Closed 10 August 2018
Manchester Longsight
123 Clarence Road
MI3 OZL		 Manchester Rusholme jobcentre Closed 17 August 2018
Bargoed
44/46 High Street
CF81 8RD		 New building acquired:
Unit 3 and 4, Lowry Plaza
Bargoed
CF81 8QT
 Closed 24 August 2018
Newcastle Condercum House
171 West Road
NE15 6PL		 Newcastle Cathedral Square jobcentre Closed 31 August 2018
Wandsworth
Jessica House
Red Lion Square
SW18 4LS		 New building acquired:
1 Hardwicke Square
London
SW18 4AW		 Closed 14 September 2018
Caernarfon
Govt Buildings, Penralt
LL55 2HN		 New building acquired:
St Helens Road
Caernarfon
LL55 2YD		 23 January 2019
Lichfield
Guardian House
Birmingham Road
Lichfield
WS13 6JG		 New jobcentre site in Lichfield by the end of March 2019
Hatfield
64 Great North Road
Hatfield
AL9 5AE		 New building acquired by the end of March 2019
Evesham
Abbey Road
Evesham
WR11 4SA		 New building acquired by the end of March 2019
Bracknell
Fitzwilliam House
Skimped Hill Lane, Bracknell
RG12 1JX		 New building acquired by the end of March 2019
Bristol Yate
39 South Parade
Yate, Bristol
BS37 4BB		 New building acquired by summer 2019
Hounslow
10 Montague Road
TW3 1LE		 New building to be acquired To be confirmed
Published 6 October 2017
Last updated 28 February 2019 + show all updates
  1. Caernarfon jobcentre has a new address since 23 January 2019.
  2. Changed closure date of Caernarfon and Hounslow jobcentres from end of September 2018 to 'To be confirmed'.
  3. Marked Wandsworth jobcentre as closed following the opening of a new jobcentre on 14 September 2018.
  4. Added Lichfield, Hatfield, Evesham, Bracknell and Bristol Yate jobcentres as new entries that are due to close in 2019.
  5. Marked Newcastle Condercum House jobcentre as closed, following its merger with Newcastle Cathedral Square jobcentre on 31 August 2018.
  6. Added Bargoed jobcentre's new address.
  7. Marked Bargoed jobcentre as closed.
  8. Marked Birmingham Summer Row, Sutton, Alexandria, Bishop Auckland and Manchester Longsight jobcentres as closed.
  9. Marked Leytonstone as closed after it merged with Walthamstow jobcentre on 27 July 2018.
  10. Added Manchester Longsight to the list as it was previously missing. It is due to merge with Manchester Rusholme jobcentre by mid July 2018.
  11. Changed the closure dates for Bargoed, Newcastle Condercum House, Bishop Auckland, Caernarfon, Hounslow, Leytonstone, Sutton, Wandsworth and Birmingham Summer Row jobcentres.
  12. Removed a duplicate entry for Brixton and removed Leeds Eastgate from the list as it is now remaining open.
  13. Marked Skipton Cavendish House as closed after it merged with Westgate Shopping Centre jobcentre on 8 June 2018.
  14. Marked Finchley as closed after it's merge with Barnet jobcentre on 1 June 2018.
  15. Marked Huntingdon and Croydon as closed after they both co-located with the local authority on 11 May 2018.
  16. Marked Thetford as closed following co-location with local authority at Breckland Business Centre on 27 April 2018.
  17. Marked Redditch as closed and co-located with local authority.
  18. Marked Boston as closed.
  19. Marked Whitstable as closed.
  20. Marked Lanark, Wythenshawe, Mansfield Hill House, Liskeard, Hammersmith, Herne Bay, Winsford, Kidderminster, Liverpool Wavertree, Tunbridge Wells, Totnes, Haverhill, Kings Lynn and Spalding as closed.
  21. Changed closure date for Wandsworth to by the end of July 2018.
  22. Changed closure date for Lanark to 9 March 2018, Goldthorpe to 26 January 2018, Boston to 6 April 2018, Coventry to 2 March 2018, Clapham to 23 February 2018 and both Newcastle Condercum House and Croydon to by the end of May 2018. Also changed closure date of Leytonstone and Hounslow to by the end of June 2018. Added the following new entries: Brixton, Bishop Auckland, Caenarfon, Sutton and Alexandria. Marked the following entries as closed: Kilburn, Liverpool Edge Hill and Coventry Tile Hill.
  23. Marked the following sites as closed: Madeley, Hull Market Place, Blackpool North, Glasgow Easterhouse, Woking, Andover, Leyland, Coleford, Derby Forester House, Neasden, Glasgow Parkhead, Blackwood Newbridge, Derby and Oxford. Changed Wythenshawe closure date to 9 March 2018.
  24. Changed closing date for Kidderminster to 16 March 2018, Redditch to 20 April 2018 and Thetford to 27 April 2018.
  25. Added Birmingham Summer Row as merging with Birmingham Broad Street after March 2018.
  26. Changed closure date of Huntingdon to 11 May 2018 and Hull Market Place to 9 February 2018. Marked Glasgow, Goldthorpe, Dagenham, Glasgow Langside, Newton Abbot, Highgate, Lewisham, Southall, Wellington, Blackpool South, Glasgow Bridgeton and Kingston as closed.
  27. Updated closure date for Leeds Eastgate jobcentre
  28. Marked Helston and Shipley jobcentres as closed on 5 January 2018. Removed Edmonton Annex from the list as it is no longer closing.
  29. Added closed for all before 15 December 2017 and changed closing dates for: Helston, Newton Abbot, Highgate, Lewisham (Catford), Wellington, Telfod Madeley, Andover, Spalding, Liskeard, Mansfield Hill House, Clapham, Totnes, Huntingdon, Haverhill, Bargoed, Finchley, Kidderminster, Skipton Cavendish House and Brixton.
  30. Changed closing dates for Edmonton Annex, Clevedon and Highgate. Marked all before 30 November as closed.
  31. Added closed dates to Hornchurch and Wilmslow. Changed closing dates to Clay Cross, Brighouse and Bolsover. Removed Abingdon Torus House from the table.
  32. Added closed dates to Broxburn, Mountain Ash, Plaistow and Pyle table entries. Changed closing dates to East Ham, Sheffield Eastern Avenue, Clevedon, Fort William Waverley House, Liverpool (City Centre), Wick, Bristol Easton, Leyland, Newcastle (Condercum House) and Thetford table entries.
  33. First published.

