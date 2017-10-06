Update on the future of DWP jobcentres

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has published more details on the future of DWP jobcentres.

Damian Hinds, Minister for Employment (July 2016 to January 2018), said:

We will always make sure that people have the support they need to get into and progress within work. These changes reflect the fact that more people access their benefits online resulting in many of our buildings being underused. The changes DWP is making to its estate across the country will offer a more efficient service, and deliver good value for the taxpayer.

Claimants will be informed in advance of the closures and jobcentre work coaches will provide help and assistance to them during the mergers. The list below provides details of the jobcentres that have merged, or the proposed dates, when these changes will take place.