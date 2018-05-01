Update on process - Fox-Sky merger

On 23 January I provided an update to the House on the CMA’s interim report on their investigation into the proposed merger between 21st Century Fox Inc and Sky Plc.

Today I received the final report from the CMA regarding the findings of their phase 2 investigation. Now that I have received this report, I must come to my decision and publish the report within 30 working days (by 13 June). My decision will be on whether the merger operates or may be expected to operate against the public interest, taking into account the specified public interest considerations of media plurality and genuine commitment to broadcasting standards.

When I have reached a decision I will return to Parliament to make an oral statement. I will come to a view on whether to make a final order or accept any final undertakings in due course, and will consult on these publicly, but not before I have taken a decision on the public interest tests.

Given my ongoing quasi-judicial role, I will not be making any comment about the substance of the report until I publish my decision.