News story
Update on Carillion contracts
Carillion’s private sector service customers have shown continued support to continue receiving services.
A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said:
The Official Receiver is very pleased with the level of support shown by Carillion’s private sector service customers. Over the past 48 hours all of the company’s private sector service customers have been contacted to determine their ongoing needs.
Over 90% of these customers have indicated that they want Carillion to continue providing services in the interim until new suppliers can be found and will provide funding which enables the Official Receiver to retain the employees working on those contracts.
Work has paused on construction sites, pending decisions as to how and if they will be restarted.