Update for Carillion workers: claiming redundancy payments

All employees of the group will be eligible to make a claim for redundancy, including those transferring to new suppliers.

We have established a specialist team spanning both the Redundancy Payments Service in the Insolvency Service and the company’s HR department to process these payments as quickly as possible. You should expect receive the information you need to submit your claim within seven days of being made redundant or transferring to a new employer.

As a result of the systems we have established to prioritise these payments we are aiming to pay your claim quicker than our agreed 14 day target.

Additional information