Up to £70 million investment in essential spares for UK military aircraft

The National Armaments Director Group has awarded an initial £27 million contract to Leonardo (UK) Ltd to supply critical consumable spares for the UK Armed Forces’ entire fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleet, including aircraft on live operations in the Middle East.

The Aircraft Consumables Commodities contract covers approximately 11,000 NATO-approved “stock numbers” and will run for up to seven years, providing long-term resilience in the supply of essential aircraft spares.

Leonardo will take responsibility for spares forecasting, stock procurement and obsolescence management across key platforms including Typhoon, Apache, Chinook, A400M and C-17.

The National Armaments Director (NAD) Group has awarded a £27 million contract to Leonardo (UK) Ltd to supply critical aircraft consumable spares across the UK’s entire fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleet.

The Aircraft Consumables Commodities (ACC) contract will sustain defence aviation capability for up to seven years, with a total potential investment of up to £70 million, and supports 75 jobs across the UK defence industry.

The three-year contract, with the option to extend for four additional one-year periods, covers the sourcing of approximately 11,000 NATO Stock Numbers (NSNs) - the standardised catalogue references used to identify and procure military equipment. The agreement ensures a reliable and uninterrupted supply of airworthy consumable spares essential for keeping aircraft operational, from blind rivets and washers to cable ties and face masks – all of which play an important role in mission readiness.

Aircraft covered under the contract include Typhoon fighter jets, Apache and Chinook helicopters, and A400M and C-17 transport aircraft, a number of which are currently deployed in support of live operations in the Middle East. The ACC contract therefore plays a direct role in sustaining the UK’s ability to project military force and respond to international commitments.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

This investment will be crucial in maintaining the military aircraft that keep the UK safe at home and secure abroad, from defending NATO’s airspace from the Russian drone threat to protecting British citizens and partners in the Middle East. We’re making sure the UK’s historic rise in defence spending is an engine for growth, boosting opportunities across the country including supporting 75 jobs through this contract.

The contract introduces a smarter, hybrid approach to equipment management, distinguishing between “fast-moving” high-demand items, managed proactively by Leonardo directly against stores availability and “slow-moving” low demand items, handled through a more traditional “as-and-when” model. Leonardo will also take responsibility for spares modelling and forecasting, proactive maintenance, stock procurement, and obsolescence management.

Crucially, the new contract consolidates equipment management at depot level rather than supplying individual units directly - a change from its predecessor that delivers a more efficient and cost-effective model. This approach represents a significant improvement in how consumable spares are managed across Defence aviation, reducing complexity and improving responsiveness across the entire fleet.

Lisa Thorne, NAD Head of Support Capabilities and Commodities, said:

We are very proud and privileged to be working with Leonardo, one of our key suppliers. This contract provides vital services across multiple air platforms, ensuring operational readiness and enhanced capability for our forces.

David Arrowsmith, Vice President Support & Service Solutions UK, Leonardo said: