News story
UKGI advises Chancellor to undertake a second sale of government's shareholding in RBS tonight
In the Autumn Budget 2017, the Chancellor announced the government’s intention to recommence the privatisation of RBS before the end of 2018-19.
UK Government Investments (UKGI) today (4 June 2018) advised the Chancellor it would be appropriate to conduct the second sale of the government’s shareholding in the Royal Bank of Scotland. The Chancellor agreed with that advice and has authorised the process to begin.
The sale will be conducted via an accelerated book-build overnight. Please refer to the UKGI statement for more information. An update will be shared tomorrow morning.