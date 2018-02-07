UKEF makes senior appointments to support UK's export ambitions

UK Export Finance ( UKEF ) has made 3 appointments to its senior management to enhance its capability and capacity to realise the ambitions set out in its Business Plan for 2017-20.

They will help UKEF implement its strategy to lead with finance, bring major international business opportunities to the UK and help UK companies better compete for business around the world.

Additional recruitment into senior roles across UKEF ’s policy and operations divisions to build the department’s capacity and expertise further is planned for the coming months.

Louis Taylor, UKEF ’s Chief Executive Officer, welcomed Richard, Adam and Andy to their roles, saying:

I am very pleased to announce these appointments into key positions as we look to deliver world-leading finance to help the UK’s world-leading exporters grow their business internationally.

Richard, Adam and Andy will bring the expertise, creativity and ambition required to help UKEF realise its aim to be the best export credit agency in the world.

Richard Simon-Lewis, Head of Origination, Client Coverage, Marketing and Communications

Richard will focus on seeking and securing global opportunities for UK exporters:

helping to connect UK capability with international demand

raising awareness of UKEF ’s support among exporters and overseas buyers

generating new business both at home and abroad

helping to develop a new network of international advisers, to support UKEF ’s overseas activity across 20 different markets

Richard commented:

In the last year, UKEF has enhanced its reputation as a world-leading export credit agency, from extending short-term finance to the UK supply chain, to expanding our overseas buyer finance to 62 local currencies. We are better placed than ever before to support UK exports.

I want to ensure UK exporters and their buyers can realise the full benefits of that, and am excited to be leading UKEF ’s international drive to bring these major opportunities to the UK.

Adam Harris, Head of Civil, Infrastructure and Energy

Adam will manage and develop UKEF ’s growing team of 30 specialist underwriters, responsible for delivering and enhancing UKEF ’s support for the civil, infrastructure and energy sectors.

Adam commented:

I am delighted to be leading UKEF ’s civil, infrastructure and energy underwriting division at an exciting time for UK exports and international trade.

By working closely with our customers and their overseas buyers, and growing our capacity to do ever more business in these vital sectors in which the UK is a recognised leader, we can help UK businesses thrive internationally.

Andy Blacksell, Head of Underwriting Policy and Products

Andy will focus on the development and delivery of products that UK exporters need to support them in making the most of trading internationally, with greater pace, efficiency and capacity.

Andy commented:

UKEF ’s offering must remain agile and adaptable, so I am excited to be able to take this role to ensure our product range continues to evolve in a way that is both evidence-based and, crucially, puts the needs of UK exporters first.

Background

Richard has over 25 years’ experience in structured financing, heading up energy and infrastructure units at leading project and export institutions.

In 2016, he became UKEF ’s Head of Civil, Infrastructure and Energy and led the division through a period of significant growth, as well as pioneering an innovative new ‘supplier fair’ model which has connected hundreds of UK companies with opportunities worth hundreds of millions on major international projects.

Adam began his career in the Civil Service Fast Stream, gaining experience in a range of positions, including credit risk analysis at UKEF , as well as policy at HM Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs. He spent over five years in UKEF ’s aerospace underwriting division, before becoming Chief of Staff to Louis Taylor, UKEF Chief Executive, in 2016.