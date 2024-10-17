UK to support NATO space launch capabilities and artillery supplies

NATO allies could be set to use Britain’s launch vehicles and space ports, following new work that will see the alliance start work to rapidly deploy assets to space.

With adversaries attempting to maximise their advantages in space, the Defence Secretary John Healey MP today signed a letter of intent, which will see NATO allies work closer on government and commercial space launch capabilities.

Attending his first NATO Defence Ministerial, the Defence Secretary also signed up to a range of multinational long-term projects, from virtual training to drone procurement.

Tomorrow and Saturday (Friday 18 October, Saturday 19 October) the Defence Secretary will attend the G7 Defence Ministers meeting.

The meeting, hosted by the Italian Presidency of the G7, in Naples, will see the Defence Secretary meet with his G7 opposite numbers.

On the margins of the G7, Mr Healey will also attend a meeting of the Global Combat Air Programme, with his Italian and Japanese counterparts.

Today’s space cooperation announcement will see the UK help develop NATO’s space capabilities.

Known as the STARLIFT programme, it will build space launch capabilities across the alliance and will see the UK, alongside our allies and commercial partners, create a network of space launch capabilities across the alliance.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

By developing these cutting-edge technologies, we are setting up our Armed Forces for the battlefields of the future, and creating significant opportunities for British industry. Our Government’s commitment to NATO is unshakeable. Together with our partners, we will ensure the collective security of our citizens and strengthen our alliance for decades to come.

Virtual training

The UK is today signing a letter of intent to share virtual simulator training across NATO, allowing Allies to train and work together without the need for a physical deployment, saving time, resources and money.

Artillery munitions

The UK has agreed today that NATO will create a single test network to enable allies to use different munition types, such as 155mm, on various artillery systems. This will ensure greater flexibility in joint operations.

Drones

The Defence Secretary also confirmed that the UK will take part in a project to develop cutting-edge drones.

The UK has played a key role in sending thousands of drones to Ukraine, where we have seen first-hand the vital role they have played in fighting back against Putin’s forces.

NATO allies will work together to develop these unmanned platforms which will gather intelligence, surveillance and deliver strike capabilities.

UK participation also helps to integrate the MQ-9B/Protector uncrewed aircraft capability into the NATO Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force and defence of the High North and Arctic region.

The UK’s participation in these ambitious projects underline our unshakeable commitment to NATO.