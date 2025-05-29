UK to deliver pioneering battlefield system and bolster cyber warfare capabilities under Strategic Defence Review

More than £1 billion to be invested in pioneering ‘Digital Targeting Web’ to spearhead battlefield engagements, applying lessons learnt from Ukraine to the UK Armed Forces.

New Cyber and Electromagnetic Command will oversee cyber operations for Defence as careers pathway accelerated.

Innovation delivers on the Government’s Plan for Change by bolstering national security and creating skilled jobs.

Pinpointing and eliminating enemy targets will take place faster than ever before, as the Government invests more than £1 billion to equip the UK Armed Forces with a pioneering battlefield system.

A new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command will also be established to put the UK at the forefront of cyber operations as part of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR). The announcements were made by Defence Secretary, John Healey MP on a visit to MOD Corsham, the UK military’s cyber HQ.

The Ministry of Defence will develop a new Digital Targeting Web to better connect Armed Forces weapons systems and allow battlefield decisions for targeting enemy threats to be made and executed faster.

This pioneering digital capability will give the UK a decisive advantage through greater integration across domains, new AI and software, and better communication between our Armed Forces. As an example, a threat could be identified by a sensor on a ship or in space before being disabled by an F-35 aircraft, drone, or offensive cyber operation.

This follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.

Delivering this new Digital Targeting Web is central to UK efforts to learn lessons directly from the front line in Ukraine. When the Ukrainians achieved a step-change in lethality early in the war – by being able to find the enemy, target them and attack quickly and at scale - it allowed them to stop the encircling Russian advance.

The Ministry of Defence will establish a Cyber and Electromagnetic Command. It will sit under General Sir James Hockenhull’s Command and follows the MOD having to protect UK military networks against more than 90,000 ‘sub-threshold’ attacks in the last two years. The Command will lead defensive cyber operations and coordinate offensive cyber capabilities with the National Cyber Force.

The new Command will also harness all the Armed Forces’ expertise in electromagnetic warfare, helping them to seize and hold the initiative in a high-tempo race for military advantage - for example, through degrading command and control, jamming signals to drones or missiles and intercepting an adversary’s communications.

The announcements come as part of the publication of the SDR, expected imminently, which highlights how daily cyber-attacks are threatening the foundations of the economy and daily life.

The SDR sets a path for the next decade to transform defence and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad. It ends the hollowing out of our Armed Forces and will also drive innovation, jobs and growth across the country, allowing the UK to lead a stronger NATO. Enhanced cyber defences will help bolster national security and support economic stability - foundations of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Ways of warfare are rapidly changing – with the UK facing daily cyber-attacks on this new frontline. The hard-fought lessons from Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine leave us under no illusions that future conflicts will be won through forces that are better connected, better equipped and innovating faster than their adversaries. We will give our Armed Forces the ability to act at speeds never seen before - connecting ships, aircraft, tanks and operators so they can share vital information instantly and strike further and faster.

By attracting the best digital talent, and establishing a nerve centre for our cyber capability, we will harness the latest innovations, properly fund Britain’s defences for the modern age and support the government’s Plan for Change.

The SDR recommends that the MOD should deliver the Digital Targeting Web by 2027.

In February, the MOD also announced that Armed Forces recruits will be fast-tracked into specialist roles to tackle the growing cyber threat to the UK via a recruitment scheme.

The Cyber Direct Entry programme offers an accelerated path into military cyber roles with: